$250,000 for village playground

29th Jun 2017 6:45 AM

ADVENTURE time is coming to Bangalow, with $250,000 in Federal Government funding announced for a new adventure playground and car park for the town.

Bangalow Parklands spokeswoman Christobel Munson has welcomed the funds to be used for the park next to the Bangalow Historical Society's museum and cafe.

"For many years, the Bangalow Parklands group has been working closely with Byron Shire Council and other community groups, to upgrade and improve the facilities in our much-loved and well-used Deacon St park," she said.

"In recent years, we've managed to find the funding and skills to repair the disintegrating weir and build a new fish ladder, build a bandstand, install two ceremonial rock circles and fund the painting of a colourful mural of the evolution of Bangalow around the amenities block.

"With help from the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce we have constructed new tables and benches throughout the park and working with the Bangalow Land and Rivercare group, thousands of native trees have been planted along Byron Creek."

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said a new multi-age playground would be the finishing touch to all the hard work undertaken at the site by community group Bangalow Parklands and the council, which has contributed $164,000 towards local infrastructure projects.

"The Bangalow Weir and park is an area that has gone from a tired space to a well-loved place for Bangalow families to gather for play dates and celebrations," he said.

"And the new car park will see a bitumen cap over the old dip site that has been the long outstanding issue within the town.

Topics:  bangalow parklands northern rivers community

