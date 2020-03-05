PHOTOS: $240K of drugs seized, firearms, stolen property

Some of the drugs found in South Burnett homes during police Operation Butza.

Some of the drugs found in South Burnett homes during police Operation Butza. QPS

MORE than 60 people have been charged with multiple drug offences, and almost $240,000 worth of drugs have been seized by police.

This is part of ongoing operations targeting the supply of dangerous drugs across Blackbutt, Yarraman, Nanango and Kingaroy.

Operation Butza was a proactive and co-ordinated operational response that started in September last year.

Some of the cash and drugs seized from one of the South Burnett properties during Operation Butza. (Photo: Queensland Police Service) Queensland Police Service

During the five month long operation, police executed multiple search warrants, conducted vehicle intercepts, utilised covert surveillance and other tactical actions across the South West District.

Various properties were searched and officers found almost $240,000 worth of methylamphetamine and marijuana.

Several illegal firearms and stolen property were also found.

Some of the drugs seized during the Operation Butza in the South Burnett. (Photo: QPS) Queensland Police Service

Police have charged 63 people with a total of 370 drug, property and weapon related offences.

These include trafficking dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs, possession dangerous drugs, burglary and property related offences.

Acting Detective Superintendent Mat Kelly said the Queensland community continues to consume illicit drugs at concerning levels, particularly in regional area.

Some of the drugs uncovered at South Burnett properties during Operation Butza. QPS

"This drug use has changed the very fabric of rural communities, resulting in more crime and devastating families," he said.

Detective Kelly said this was empirically supported by waste water analysis and evident in the outcomes of this operation.

"These results reinforce the necessity to employ a joint approach between regional and specialist practitioners that target supply, demand and harm reduction," he said.

"These types of operations were a cooperative effort, aimed at reducing harm posed by illicit drugs within rural areas, and is a great win for police and the community."