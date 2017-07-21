$23 million Bangalow plan 'twice the size of Ballina Fair'

BIG PLANS: One of the images in the DA for the Rural Industries Food Precinct, showing the site on Lismore Rd.

A PROPOSED food hub "roughly twice the size of Ballina Fair" has some Bangalow residents spitting chips.

Bangalow man Ean Jones said while a number of residents weren't "anti-development", they thought a "development of this size is highly inappropriate for Bangalow".

The Rural Industries Food Precinct proposed by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd would house expanding Byron Shire food businesses, with Brookfarm and Salumi two potential tenants.

The precinct would comprise three 5000sq m rural - agricultural - industrial buildings that could be doubled in size to 10,000sq m in later stages, as well as a 3000sq m rural industry building, three rural industry buildings of 800sq m and a 1000sq m food excellence facility.

But Mr Jones said it "doesn't qualify it as a food hub", suggesting instead the $23 million development on the outskirts of the town would be "industrial".

While opponents argued it would compromise Bangalow's character and open the way for other, similar developments, supporters said it would guarantee the future of those businesses plus provide employment.

Founder of Salumi, Massimo Scalas, said the factory would see the company able to employ up to 50 people.

"(It's part of a big future) for the food industry in the Northern Rivers ... there's going to be many more producers coming onboard in the region ... in two to three years' time they will have the same problem we have, to fight for more space", Mr Scalas said.

He said if it didn't go ahead he would be "forced" to go to elsewhere.

Mr Jones said people for and against the hub were almost evenly split when submissions regarding the initial DA were reviewed, however of those in favour of the development only three were from Bangalow while all opposing submissions came from Bangalow residents.

He said the size and increased traffic were the main concerns of residents, adding there was also scepticism about the prospect of permanent jobs being created.

"Factories get automated and jobs get lost ... we don't buy the developer's or tenants' argument about job creation," Mr Jones said.

With space for 504 cars at the hub on Lismore Rd, Mr Jones said there was also great concern in the community about a "significant increase in traffic", estimated at "1500 extra car movements per day in Bangalow".

"With a factory development of such significant size, trucks have to come in and out ... we're talking about semi-trailers," Mr Jones said.

But Mr Scalas said he didn't think it would be worse, and the hub would mean transporters had to travel less because everything was in one location.

Independent town planner Paul de Fina said the plan aligned people in the region needing "an outlet to value-add their goods".

"It's all about jobs and the continuation of successful businesses," Mr de Fina said.

The final decision on the application will bypass Byron Shire Council and rest with the State Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Opponents plan to call on the panel for a public meeting prior to a final decision being made.

Submissions for the revised DA close on August 2.