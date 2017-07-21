News

$23 million Bangalow plan 'twice the size of Ballina Fair'

JASMINE BURKE
| 21st Jul 2017 5:30 AM
BIG PLANS: One of the images in the DA for the Rural Industries Food Precinct, showing the site on Lismore Rd.
BIG PLANS: One of the images in the DA for the Rural Industries Food Precinct, showing the site on Lismore Rd.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PROPOSED food hub "roughly twice the size of Ballina Fair" has some Bangalow residents spitting chips.

Bangalow man Ean Jones said while a number of residents weren't "anti-development", they thought a "development of this size is highly inappropriate for Bangalow".

The Rural Industries Food Precinct proposed by Chase Lismore Road Pty Ltd would house expanding Byron Shire food businesses, with Brookfarm and Salumi two potential tenants.

The precinct would comprise three 5000sq m rural - agricultural - industrial buildings that could be doubled in size to 10,000sq m in later stages, as well as a 3000sq m rural industry building, three rural industry buildings of 800sq m and a 1000sq m food excellence facility.

But Mr Jones said it "doesn't qualify it as a food hub", suggesting instead the $23 million development on the outskirts of the town would be "industrial".

While opponents argued it would compromise Bangalow's character and open the way for other, similar developments, supporters said it would guarantee the future of those businesses plus provide employment.

Founder of Salumi, Massimo Scalas, said the factory would see the company able to employ up to 50 people.

"(It's part of a big future) for the food industry in the Northern Rivers ... there's going to be many more producers coming onboard in the region ... in two to three years' time they will have the same problem we have, to fight for more space", Mr Scalas said.

He said if it didn't go ahead he would be "forced" to go to elsewhere.

Mr Jones said people for and against the hub were almost evenly split when submissions regarding the initial DA were reviewed, however of those in favour of the development only three were from Bangalow while all opposing submissions came from Bangalow residents.

He said the size and increased traffic were the main concerns of residents, adding there was also scepticism about the prospect of permanent jobs being created.

"Factories get automated and jobs get lost ... we don't buy the developer's or tenants' argument about job creation," Mr Jones said.

With space for 504 cars at the hub on Lismore Rd, Mr Jones said there was also great concern in the community about a "significant increase in traffic", estimated at "1500 extra car movements per day in Bangalow".

"With a factory development of such significant size, trucks have to come in and out ... we're talking about semi-trailers," Mr Jones said.

But Mr Scalas said he didn't think it would be worse, and the hub would mean transporters had to travel less because everything was in one location.

Independent town planner Paul de Fina said the plan aligned people in the region needing "an outlet to value-add their goods".

"It's all about jobs and the continuation of successful businesses," Mr de Fina said.

The final decision on the application will bypass Byron Shire Council and rest with the State Government's Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Opponents plan to call on the panel for a public meeting prior to a final decision being made.

Submissions for the revised DA close on August 2.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow byron shire council northern rivers development northern rivers food

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council all ears for ideas to improve Byron CBD

Council all ears for ideas to improve Byron CBD

HAVE your say and ideas heard to improve walking, cycling and traffic movement in Byron.

Sarain Carson Fox: from Standing Rock to Splendour Forum

SBS Viceland presenter Sarain Carson Fox will be a guest speaker at the Splendour Forum at Splendour in the Grass on Saturday.

RISE host to discuss First Nations activism with festival-goers.

Sigur Ros' marriage equality T-shirt for sale at Splendour

TRIO: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

The garment was created by London-based illustrator Andrew Rae

Do you fancy a run to Bruns from Byron?

The annual Brunswick to Byron fun run is on again.

Running is fun with friends and you can get a great discount

Local Partners

Chance to have more say on rural land use

AN EXTENSION of the exhibition period for the revised draft Byron Shire Rural Land Use Strategy has been introduced.

Getting ready for swim season in Mullum

WATER WORKS: Mullumbimby pool is being repaired ready for the school holidays in September.

Mullum residents will see the water in the local pool start to clear

Tex, Don and Charlie: Australia's three amigos are back

Tex, Don and Charlie: An Australian super group formed by Don Walker from Cold Chisel, Tex Perkins from The Cruel Sea and widely respected guitarist Charlie Owen.

They have a new album, You Don't Know Lonely

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

UPDATED: (Inflatable) Kanye has arrived at Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

You can jump around inside his giant head

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

OJ SIMPSON has been allowed to go free from jail, despite his parole hearing turning tense when he took exception to a line of questioning.

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!