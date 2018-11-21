Menu
Police on scene at McDonald's in Rasmussen, where a man reportedly sexually assaulted a woman. Picture: 7 News Townsville
Crime

Young man charged over McDonald’s sexual assault

21st Nov 2018 7:15 AM

TOWNSVILLE detectives have charged a man following investigations into the sexual assault of a woman at the Rasmussen McDonald's on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Riverway Drive business about 4.45pm Sunday after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom by an unknown man.

She was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a public appeal officers arrested a man at an address in North Ward about 2pm Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Kelso man has been charged with 10 offences including five counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count each of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

