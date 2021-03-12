$2.2m sale sets ‘benchmark’ for Northern Rivers village

A stunning residence at The Channon has sold for more than $2.2m after fierce bidding.

The four bedroom property at 390 Terania Creek Road is set on almost 60ha and went to auction on Saturday, March 6.

John Wilcox from Nimbin Hills Real Estate said there had been a lot of interest in the home from potential buyers in Sydney and interstate.

The in-ground, European-style pool is one of the property's best features.

“On the day of the auction, they were all phone bidders,” he said.

“It started out slowly, but in the end it sold for $2,260,000.

“The general consensus had been that it would sell for more than $2m … it was a good price for an exceptional property.

“I would say this sale has set a new benchmark for The Channon.”

The home was built in 1901 and has been immaculately restored.

Mr Wilcox said it was “truly an incredible property”.

“The result (of the renovations) is contemporary rural glamour at its finest,” he said.

The wraparound veranda has stunning views.

There is a large wraparound veranda, French doors in almost every room, open-plan galley kitchen with Italian quartz stone benchtops and high-gloss cabinetry, revived hardwood floors and 12-foot tongue-and-groove ceilings.

A European-style pool with grassy surrounds is set against the backdrop of the valley.

“This home is a marvel … it was unlike anything else on the market,” Mr Wilcox said.

“The new owners are relocating from the city for a healthier lifestyle and the space.”

The home on Terania Creek Road has a stunning kitchen and dining area.

Properties at The Channon are increasingly in demand.

Mr Wilcox said he had recently sold 10 homes and it was “definitely a seller’s market”.

“It’s the same everywhere, but at The Channon, it’s a very tightly-held area,” he said.

“Not many properties come up for sale here.

“It’s still the quintessential village, with its market and the general store.”

One of the impressive bedrooms, which has French doors onto the wraparound veranda.

According to realestate.com.au, The Channon is a “high demand” property market.

Other recent sales have included a 66ha property on Tuntable Creek Road, which has a 100-year-old Queenslander and separate three bedroom cabin.

It sold in February for $1.45m.

A home on Koonorigan Rd sold for $925,000.