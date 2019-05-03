Menu
Nick Frost on the charge for Knox Grammar School in 2017. Picture: Mitch Cameron/SPA Images
Rugby Union

2.05m teenage giant joins Brumbies from Crusaders

by Daniel Gilhooly, AAP
3rd May 2019 9:53 AM

RISING teenage rugby star Nick Frost has joined the Brumbies after a stint at one of the best nurseries in the sport.

The former Australian schoolboys lock forward is returning to Australia after more than a year in the Crusaders' development system.

Frost, who was previously based in Sydney, has returned across the Tasman with the financial backing of Rugby Australia and will be on the Brumbies' books until the end of 2021.

The 19-year-old, who is 205cm tall, has already joined the Brumbies for the remainder of this year.

His desire to represent the Wallabies was behind a move to cut short a three-season Crusaders deal.

Frost described the stint in Christchurch as invaluable, saying he soaked up some of the winning methodology at the nine-time Super Rugby champions.

Nick Frost scores a try for Canterbury at the 2018 Jock Hobbs memorial national under-19 tournament in Taupo. Picture: Getty Images
"I learned a lot about structure and about how New Zealanders play rugby," Frost said.

"It took me a while to learn, but once I got it, it came easily.

"It was a very enjoyable time.

"It certainly suited my style as a player but now I'm excited by the prospects on offer here."

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar praised Frost for taking himself out of his comfort zone and said the youngster's height and mobility made him a rare physical talent.

