Day, Scott in race to emulate Great White Shark feat

Can Adam Scott or Jason Day join the list of Aussie dual-winning major greats?

Can Adam Scott or Jason Day join the list of Aussie dual-winning major greats?

ADAM Scott and Jason Day admit the 25-year race to become Australia's first multiple major champion since Greg Norman is extra incentive to win the Masters.

Not since Norman captured his second British Open title in 1993 has an Australian male player lifted more than one trophy on golf's biggest stage.

Norman was the third Australian to achieve the rare feat, after David Graham (1979 US PGA Championship, 1981 US Open Championship) and five-time British Open winner Peter Thomson.

Queenslander Karrie Webb has won seven major titles in the women's game.

But with the 2018 majors season days away from starting at Augusta National, Day and Scott have the chance to usher in a new era for Australian golf.

Jason Day broke through for his maiden major in 2015.

World No.12 Day is determined to re-open his majors account having won the 2015 US PGA Championship.

"Oh, that'd be great," Day said.

"It would be amazing, but I don't want to be done with just two (majors).

"It's a lofty goal, but I want to be able to try win the (career) grand slam.

"There aren't many guys who have done it, but it would be a special place in history to put yourself."

Adam Scott is chasing more success at the Masters. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

Scott was the first Australian to win the Masters, but has been unable to capitalise on several red-hot opportunities at the majors since his 2013 triumph.

He has had four top-five results and three other top 10s, most recently at Augusta last year when Scott began the final round just three shots back of the lead only to finish ninth.

But former world No.1 Scott says 'multiple major winner' is a title he desperately wants on his resume.

"Well, absolutely it is," he said.

"I feel I'm a good enough player that I should win more than one major, but I've really got to get on (with it).

"Becoming a multiple major champion is the next step in my career."

Greg Norman won the British Open in 1986 and 1993.

Like Day, the 37-year-old Scott hasn't closed the door on completing the career grand slam.

Tiger Woods (2000) was the most recent player to capture all four major trophies, after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen paved the way.

The injury-free Scott is confident he can have a second wind and emulate the feats of Padraig Harrington.

The Irishman won two British Opens and a US PGA Championship in a 13-month span between 2007 and 2008, while in his late 30s.

"I feel I can still dream about winning a career grand slam; I've got the game to win all the (majors)," Scott said.

"It doesn't seem unrealistic; talking about winning 10 majors might be a stretch.

"But I feel I can take my game to a level and make the most of it, like Padraig did."