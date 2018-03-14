$20,000 to create beautiful bike racks for Byron

Trent McPherson from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge), Dan Smith from Clean Coast Collective (judge), Paul Harrington from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge), Denise Napier (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Julie Lipsett (judge from Byron Shire Public Art Panel), Joanne McMurty (Byron Shire Council), Sarah Blomkamp (Stone & Wood Brewery). From front, left - Dave Thompson (winner), Jess Leitmanis (from Stone & Wood Brewery (judge) and Luke Jones (winner).

TWO local residents have won a competition that will see them receive $20,000 to create sculptural bike racks for Byron Bay.

Luke Jones and David Thompson from Larc Collective Landscapes Architects won the Byron Bike Rack Project and will now be able to bring their design, Happy Hoops, to life.

The community initiative was created and driven by Stone & Wood Brewery and Byron Shire Council with the aim to encourage people in Byron Bay to ride, rather than drive, by creating a set of sculptural, functional, public art bike racks.

Stone & Wood first proposed the concept to the council in 2016.

The competition had 23 submissions which were whittled down to six finalists. The entries were judged by the Byron Shire Public Art Panel.

"This whole project has been an amazing journey for Stone & Wood. We are stoked at the result and that there are so many touch points that go beyond just creating bike racks for the town of Byron," Sarah Blomkamp from Stone & Wood Brewery said.

She said the winning design, Happy Hoops, was a "fantastic entry that ranked highly in all areas of the judging criteria".

"The judge's initial impression of their entry was they liked the simplicity, sophisticated image drawings from local iconography in a subtle (not cheesy) way," she said.

"It looked practical, functional, affordable, and replicable.

"Meeting with the guys after being shortlisted during the one on one feedback session the judges were also impressed with their enthusiasm and passion behind the project."

Happy Hoops consists of bike racks that will be located at six sites around Byron made from hollow stainless-steel tube construction.

Luke and David explain of their design: "The suite of Happy Hoops consists of Peace Loop, Wave Window, Sun Follower and Rainbow Ring all alluding to the life we live in Byron Bay.

"The culture of Byron and Northern Rivers is deeply rooted around the beautiful environment we live amongst and each of the four elements reflect this.

"The functionality of each design has been key in its evolution - pared back and simple, much like life in Byron Bay".

The winners now have two months to manufacture the bike racks.

They have partnered with N.A Mathie Steel and local welders in Binna Burra. Installation will be done by the council around June this year.