20,000 jobs to be created across NSW in infrastructure blitz

More than 30 projects across the state are being hand-picked for a massive government investment boost to fast-track the generation of 20,000 jobs.

The projects - which are small to medium-sized and shovel ready - are spread out geographically to make sure the state gets as much mileage from the economic activity as possible. Half of them are in regional NSW.

The spend makes up most of the $3bn jobs and infrastructure acceleration fund, which was announced in May as a key plank in the government's strategy to keep the economy firing through the pandemic.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet at a construction site in Martin Place. Picture: Toby Zerna



The Daily Telegraph can reveal the first nine projects included hospital, school and road upgrades, with the remainder to be unveiled by the government over the coming months.

The idea is that the economic stimulus will not just flow to construction but also to associated jobs such as ­administration, finance, food and beverage - including food trucks.

The initial projects include $60m for the Children's Hospital Network in Randwick, $105m for the St George Hospital Inpatient Building in Kogarah and $320m for the Shellharbour Hospital.

Education projects on the list include $100m for the TAFE NSW asset renewal program, $90m for the Carlingford West public school upgrade and $57m for Googong's new primary school.

Sydney children's hospital in Randwick will get a $60m funding boost.

The roads and transport projects include $28.2m for Mamre Road Stage 1 (M4 Motorway to Erskine Park Road), $90m to Spring Farm Parkway Stage 1 and $76m for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct.

The investment takes the NSW infrastructure pipeline to a massive $100bn.

The investments are additional funding and accelerated funding to speed up timelines and get people in jobs as soon as possible.

Carlingford West Public School will get an upgrade. Picture: James Gourley

"We are committed to firing up the economy and are investing $3bn to accelerate new and existing projects in priority sectors that will provide a path to employment for thousands of people in NSW while assisting our economic recovery," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. "NSW has a $100bn infrastructure pipeline and these projects will positively change the lives of people across the state."

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the investment was integral not just to NSW's ­revival, but to the revival of the whole country.

"We are committed to keeping people in jobs, and business in business, across the state, with around half of this investment targeted to the regions," he said.

"Funding projects that will support 20,000 jobs is a huge win for NSW."

Originally published as 20,000 jobs to be created across NSW in infrastructure blitz