20 most popular library books on the Northern Rivers
There's no doubt that residents on the Northern Rivers love curling up with a good book.
And as we spent more time at home in 2020, we took the opportunity to get engrossed in some great reads.
According to the Richmond Tweed Regional Library Top Titles Report, best-selling author Jane Harper topped the list of most popular books checked out during 2020.
Ms Harper's latest book The Survivors was in the number one place while The Lost Man came in at number five and Force of Nature at number 17.
The former journalist beat world best-selling author Lee Childs, whose latest Jack Reacher title Blue Moon was borrowed 188 times, tying with Trent Dalton's book club favourite All Our Shimmering Skies.
Mr Dalton also hit the number four spot with Boys Swallows Universe being borrowed 185 times while Mr Child's Past Tense kept 133 readers busy.
Lismore area librarian Lucy Kinsey said she and library staff had been heartened by the wonderful support and feedback from the community last year.
"When we were theoretically shut to the public we ran services where people could go online for e-books or reserve titles and do a click and collect," she said.
"While our e-books and audio books have seen a big increase in use, people are still coming in every day and borrowing books and we get comments all the time that holding a paper book is something they love to do."
Ms Kinsey said during tough times libraries were seen as a safe and reassuring place.
Richmond Tweed Regional Library Top 20 Fiction Titles
Title Author No. of Loans
1. The Survivors - Jane Harper, 202
2. All Our Shimmering skies - Trent Dalton, 188
3. Blue Moon - Lee Child, 188
4. Boy Swallows Universe - Trent Dalton, 185
5. The Lost Man - Jane Harper, 181
6. Nine Perfect Strangers - Liane Moriarty, 164
7. The Good Turn - Dervla McTiernan, 157
8. Silver - Chris Hammer, 145
9. Trust - Chris Hammer, 140
10. Untethered - Hayley Katzen, 140
11. Past Tense - Lee Child, 133
12. The Night Fire - Michael Connelly, 133
13. Good Girl Bad Girl - Michael Robotham, 130
14. Fair Warning - Michael Connelly, 125
15. Scrublands - Chris Hammer, 123
16. The Scholar - Dervla McTiernan, 122
17. Force of Nature - Jane Harper, 118
18. Honeybee - Craig Silvey, 118
19. In a House of Lies - Ian Rankin, 115
20. Khaki Town - Judy Nunn, 108
Grand Total 2,915.
What books kept you enthralled during 2020?
