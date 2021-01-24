Menu
TOP TITLES: Reading helped many people get through 2020 and Richmond Tweed Library Service has released it’s most borrowed fiction books from that time.
News

20 most popular library books on the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
23rd Jan 2021 11:00 PM
There's no doubt that residents on the Northern Rivers love curling up with a good book.

And as we spent more time at home in 2020, we took the opportunity to get engrossed in some great reads.

According to the Richmond Tweed Regional Library Top Titles Report, best-selling author Jane Harper topped the list of most popular books checked out during 2020.

Ms Harper's latest book The Survivors was in the number one place while The Lost Man came in at number five and Force of Nature at number 17.

The former journalist beat world best-selling author Lee Childs, whose latest Jack Reacher title Blue Moon was borrowed 188 times, tying with Trent Dalton's book club favourite All Our Shimmering Skies.

Mr Dalton also hit the number four spot with Boys Swallows Universe being borrowed 185 times while Mr Child's Past Tense kept 133 readers busy.

Lismore area librarian Lucy Kinsey said she and library staff had been heartened by the wonderful support and feedback from the community last year.

"When we were theoretically shut to the public we ran services where people could go online for e-books or reserve titles and do a click and collect," she said.

"While our e-books and audio books have seen a big increase in use, people are still coming in every day and borrowing books and we get comments all the time that holding a paper book is something they love to do."

Ms Kinsey said during tough times libraries were seen as a safe and reassuring place.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library Top 20 Fiction Titles

Title Author No. of Loans

1. The Survivors - Jane Harper, 202

2. All Our Shimmering skies - Trent Dalton, 188

3. Blue Moon - Lee Child, 188

4. Boy Swallows Universe - Trent Dalton, 185

5. The Lost Man - Jane Harper, 181

6. Nine Perfect Strangers - Liane Moriarty, 164

7. The Good Turn - Dervla McTiernan, 157

8. Silver - Chris Hammer, 145

9. Trust - Chris Hammer, 140

10. Untethered - Hayley Katzen, 140

11. Past Tense - Lee Child, 133

12. The Night Fire - Michael Connelly, 133

13. Good Girl Bad Girl - Michael Robotham, 130

14. Fair Warning - Michael Connelly, 125

15. Scrublands - Chris Hammer, 123

16. The Scholar - Dervla McTiernan, 122

17. Force of Nature - Jane Harper, 118

18. Honeybee - Craig Silvey, 118

19. In a House of Lies - Ian Rankin, 115

20. Khaki Town - Judy Nunn, 108

Grand Total 2,915.

What books kept you enthralled during 2020?

Tell us at northernstar@news.com.au

