20 of the funniest truckie nicknames
WE ASKED and you delivered! After we shared a story about a truckie nicknamed "Pig", we wanted to know what the funniest truckie nicknames you've come across were.
Our followers certainly didn't disappoint.
Here are 20 of the funniest you shared:
Tyronne Tunza Bony: "I was coined many years ago 'Bear'... I thought it was coz I was big, strong, and hairy. Nope, coz I slept too much and was cranky."
Duane Steven: "Teddy bear. Given to me at Lampsons because my daughter gave me a teddy bear to have with me and she had the twin. Hers went with her when she passed and my is still making a mile."
Bella Bunnies: "My dad's nickname was Gearbox; given to him in the army due to his frequent destruction of these objects."
Benn Davis: Ben had a few different ones to share with us.
- Showbags- he's full of crap.
- Pothole- always in the road
- Mudguards- shiny on top, full of crap underneath
- Turbo- always in a hurry
- The Wallet Whisperer- He never shouts
- Phantom- you know he's been around, but you seldom ever see him
- Wormy- his head looks the same as his bum
- Three arms- two hands on the steering wheel, one patting himself on the back
- Crabs- irritating prick
- Sheep head- has curly blonde hair, also known as "The Fleece"
Joe Delaforce: Joe shared these ones.
- Ferris - biggest wheel in the show
- Norco - always getting the cream
Sean Redmond: "Lantern. Not real bright and gotta be carried."
Wayne Humphrey: "Blister shows up after the works done."
Dean Schultz: "Spoon... not sharp enough to be a tool."
Steve Hogg: "Potholes, because everyone tries to avoid them."
John Dorrington: "My mate Scott Ferguson is known as Sidelight. Not bright enough to be a headlight."
Do you have a funny nickname? Let us know at editor@bigrigs.com.au.