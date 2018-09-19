2 bombers, 23 crews in desperate Woolooga fire fight

Bushfire threatens Woolooga township: A raging bushfire at Woolooga continues to worsen and threaten the township as terrified residents prepare to leave.

UPDATE 5pm

WOOLOOGA residents are still being told to prepare to leave their properties as a bushfire continues to burn out of control in the area.

QFES bushfire safety officer Joe Cullen said "22 or 23" crews remained on the scene, as well as two water bombers and additional help from the Sunshine Coast.

The fire has so far burned "about 700 hectares" of grazing land.

The latest update from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said conditions could still get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the statement read.

"Currently as at 4.45pm, Wednesday 19 September, a fire is travelling in a southerly direction from Smith Road and Bauple Woolooga Road towards the community of Woolooga. The fire is likely to impact Smith Road and Bauple Woolooga Road.

"Waterbombing operations are being conducted in the area. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

Mr Cullen said conditions remain dire for residents.

"We've had a number of crews here protecting structures and properties from getting burnt ... and we're really struggling to contain it," he said.

"The low humidity and winds are really fuelling this fire and pushing it south towards Woolooga, we've got a watch and act in place at this stage and we're asking residents to be prepared to enact their bushfire survival plan.

"If you know anyone that lives in this area please get in contact with them, check on them and see if they're ok and see if they need any help.

"We've got over twenty trucks and crews here trying to contain this fire but with this wind and low humidity we're really struggling, so we're asking everyone to please be alert and talk to each other about how they can help."

A source near the scene said the fire had burned to the back step of one property and the walls of another, while multiple sheds are thought to have been lost.

UPDATE 3:00pm

TERRIFIED Woolooga residents are preparing to leave their properties as a raging, out of control bushfire continues to threaten the community.

Conditions have reportedly worsened in the area, as dry surfaces and increasing southerly winds carry the blaze towards the Woolooga township.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has reported the fire as "uncontrolled", covering approximately 2000 acres with 60 urban officers in attendance.

Ambulance and Police crews have also been reported monitoring the scene.

One source at the scene said a fire brigade land cruiser had "nearly caught fire" while the blaze was "close to encroaching" on a property.

The source said the fire was "really flying" and reported seeing a "couple of mini-tornadoes of flame".

A QFES Media update stated "increasing temperatures, dry air and moderate to fresh south-westerly winds will deliver very high fire danger ratings across much of the state this Thursday and Friday".

Local resident Sharon Turner said multiple houses were in danger of sustaining direct damage as the fire had already jumped Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road north-west of Gympie.

Ms Turner said she had been on two residents' properties and watched as Rural fire crews attempted to battle the fire "about five metres away from a lady's backyard".

She said residents were "s**t scared" and fearful of potential damages with the fire "right at their back door".

One woman faced the tough task of preparing her four young children and pets for the worsening conditions.

Gympie Regional Council resources were reported as being present in the vicinity of Smith, Pike and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

More to come.

UPDATE 2.30pm:

RESIDENTS in Woolooga have been warned to prepare to leave their properties as a bushfire that is raging north-west of Gympie could worsen.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following alert as the fire heads towards the community of Woolooga:

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning reads.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

The fire is travelling from the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road in a southerly direction towards Woolooga.

The fire is likely to impact areas between the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga Road and Bauple Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway, Woolooga.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

UPDATE 12pm:

WOOLOOGA residents have been warned to keep an eye on a bushfire burning alongside Woolooga Rd that could reach the Wide Bay Highway.

Twelve crews are on the scene including rural crews from Woolooga, Widgee, Kilkivan and Goomeri and urban crews from Gympie, a QFES spokesman said.

The fire is burning along Woolooga Rd and heading in a southerly direction, near Brooweena Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway, Woolooga.

Firefighters were creating fire breaks and trying to keep it from reaching the Wide Bay Hwy, the spokesman said.

Nearby residents should keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes, QFES said.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF IN THE AREA:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

EARLIER 10.30am:

SEVEN fire crews are enroute to a bushfire burning at Woolooga, where three crews are already battling the blaze burning near Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

Large volumes of smoke are billowing, firefighters have reported, but the size of the fire can not yet be confirmed, a Queensland Fire and Rescue crew spokesman said.

Urban firefighters from Gympie and Widgee rural firefighters are working at putting fire breaks in to control the fire, the spokesman said.

Woolooga residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day., QFES warned.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," the spokesman said.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

More information as it comes to hand.