$19m development could be a ‘benchmark’ building

An artist's impression of a proposed development for Jonson St, Byron Bay.

DEVELOPERS of a proposed $19 million mixed-use building in Byron Bay’s town centre aim to set a “benchmark” in environmentally sustainable design.

The DA, which is currently being assessed by Byron Shire Council, would involve demolishing all existing buildings on the corner of Jonson and Browning Sts.

A new mixed-use development has been slated for the site, with commercial premises, a cafe and shop-top housing.

The 28 apartments would range in size from one to four bedrooms.

The DA has been lodged with the council by Malcolm Scott, on behalf of the directors of JGD Developments, Jason Dunn and Graham Dunn.

According to documents, the development would comprise two three-storey buildings on either side of a central plaza.

Both buildings will have commercial and retail space on the ground floor, and apartments on the other two levels.

There would be on-site parking for 125 cars.

It is expected the development would create more than 70 full-time, part-time and casual jobs.

According to the planning and architectural documents lodged with the council, the development is a “major opportunity to deliver a benchmark building”.

“The site’s prominent corner location perfectly lends itself to a mixed-use program and has been designed to ‘stitch’ into Byron’s existing urban, cultural and commercial fabric,” the report states.

“Responding to the current and future urban conditions, the proposed development incorporates a highly activated laneway space which encourages pedestrian movement and allows the building to ‘breathe’.

“It is expected that over time, the south Jonson Street precinct will transform into a mixed use area made up by medium density development and local business to support the movement of retail and commercial concentrated towards Byron Bay town centre.

“Further, the southern end of Jonson Street will soon see the introduction of the Butler Street bypass that will terminate at the Jonson Street / Browning Street junction.”