199 home sites approved in Evans Head

A MANUFACTURED home estate in Evans Head has been approved by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The development application for the $12,744,000 project, comprising 199 dwelling sites, community building, swimming pool and associated works, was lodged by Oasis Evans Head Unit Trust in September last year.

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture. Contributed

The JRPP approved the application after a meeting at the Evans Head Recreation Hall today, and is in the process of being finalised.

Regional Panel Chair Garry West said an existing DA for the site, granted to RSL Lifecare, was still valid and this new approval had lowered the density level of sites to below 200.

In an article last year, The Northern Star reported the Oasis Evans Head Unit Trust application said: "In a manufactured home estate, the resident owns the house, but leases the land upon which the house is built".

Information from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment stated that "manufactured homes can often be purchased for less than $200,000 and are seen as an important affordable housing option".

Unlike conventional manufactured houses built off-site and transported in sections, Oasis houses would be built on site in line with draft legislative changes to the scope of manufactured housing.