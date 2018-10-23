Photo ends ‘ugly rumour’ about Harry

Prince Harry, left, looks just like his grandfather did at the same age.

Prince Harry, left, looks just like his grandfather did at the same age.

WE'VE all heard the nasty speculation about Prince Harry's parentage.

For most of his life, rumours have swirled that the young royal's father was not Prince Charles, but actually Princess Diana's riding instructor James Hewitt.

The pair did have a five-year affair, and over the years many have claimed Prince Harry bears a strong resemblance to Mr Hewitt.

But now, a photo of a young Prince Philip has gone viral on social media thanks to his "uncanny" likeness to his 34-year-old grandson.

The photo in question was taken in 1957, when Prince Philip was in his mid-30s - roughly the same age Prince Harry is now.

It appeared on the front cover of Paris Match magazine, and shows Queen Elizabeth's husband, now aged 97, wearing a military uniform.

Getty photographer Chris Jackson snapped a photo of the vintage publication and shared it on Instagram this week with the caption: "I spotted this beautiful 1957 vintage cover of a @parismatch_magazine … Who does it remind you of?"

According to the UK's Evening Standard, the old photograph shows the elder royal "wearing the tropical dress of the Blues and Royals" - the same uniform worn by Harry at the ANZAC memorial in Sydney over the weekend.

Mr Jackson also posted a picture of Prince Harry wearing a similar outfit at his May wedding to Meghan Markle - and the resemblance is striking.

The post has since gone viral, receiving thousands of likes and comments.

"Think this photograph may put some of those ugly rumours to bed," one follower posted, while another wrote: "Let's put the James Hewitt saga to rest!"

Others claimed they mistook Prince Philip for his grandson at first glance.

The resemblance is even stronger when a military uniform is involved. Picture: Sunday Mirror UK

"That's amazing! The resemblance is spot on. I thought it WAS Harry on the Paris Match cover and had to re-read the post. Awesome comparison," one Instagram user wrote, while another added: "What a find. Uncanny resemblance. Quite handsome both of them."

However, some argued the resemblance might be less incredible if the royal pair weren't dressed in similar clothing with both sporting beards.

Others also took the opportunity to point out other royal resemblances, with one claiming: "I think Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth!"

Mr Jackson is in Australia at the moment, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour.

alexis.carey@news.com.au