A large scale police search was conducted for a driver accused of leading police on a pursuit.
19-year-old charged over 55km police pursuit

Cathy Adams
29th Sep 2020 2:18 PM
A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a 55km pursuit through a number of towns and villages yesterday.

Shortly after 10.30am on Monday, officers attached to Richmond Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting stationary RBT on Brunswick Street, Lismore, when a yellow Jeep Wrangler allegedly stopped before the site and conducted a U-turn.

Officers initiated a pursuit a short time later, which continued for 55km through several suburbs, including Lismore, Tullera, Modanville, The Channon, Nimbin and Mount Burrell.

The Jeep was located abandoned on a fire trail at Mt Burrell, with officers from Richmond Police District – with assistance from Police Rescue – conducting a large scale search to locate the driver.

Shortly before 4pm, a 19-year-old man was arrested inside a vehicle on Kyogle Road, Mount Burrell and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit – not stopping – driving at speed, drive while licence cancelled, exceeding speed more than 45km/hr and driving across dividing lines to do U-turn.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, November 11.

Lismore Northern Star

