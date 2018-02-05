Menu
$18 million property could be Byron's most expensive home

Australia's most easterly beachfront home.
Samantha Elley
COULD this be the most expensive house ever sold in Byron Bay?

What used to be the location of a very humble fisherman's shack, now stands a multi-million dollar home that has recently gone on the market.

The property is known as Whalewatchers in memory of the man who would meticulously keep records of the whales that visited the area.

Stylish and elegant kitchen.
According to LJ Hookers at Byron Bay it is only on a rare occasion that a residence of this calibre comes on the market.

It is the most easterly beachfront home in Australia and is located at Wategos Beach and is known for its sublime subtropical setting, views and wellbeing nature.

It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms with four car spaces.

"Voluminous interior of entertainment and spacious accommodation against a backdrop of privileged uninterrupted views across Wategos Beach to Brunswick Heads and beyond," the LJ Hooker website said.

41 Marine Parade, Byron Bay
There is a family/media room that contains a stone bar and kitchenette.

The main kitchen has a butler's pantry and the dining room has a fireplace.

Expressions of interest are invited until March 3 and are expected to be higher than $18m.

The property is located at 41 Marine Parade, Byron Bay and agent Liam Annesley is contactable on 0417 780 795.

And if none of that interests you, don't forget the whale watching.

Lismore Northern Star

Local Partners