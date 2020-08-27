17m tree to be chopped down after slime fungus infection

Byron Shire Council will next week remove a weeping fig on the corner of Dalley St and Jubilee Avenue in Mullumbimby due to safety risks.

Byron Shire Council will next week remove a weeping fig on the corner of Dalley St and Jubilee Avenue in Mullumbimby due to safety risks.

A 17m tall weeping fig tree at Mullumbimby will be chopped down next week because it could drop branches on people or cars.

Byron Shire Council’s open space technical officer, Andy Erskine, said the tree was found to have a slime fungus infection in December last year.

At that time, arborists found the tree ‒ on the corner of Dalley and Jubilee streets ‒ was still in an acceptable condition.

But the fig tree’s condition has deteriorated since then.

Byron Shire Council will next week remove a weeping fig on the corner of Dalley St and Jubilee Avenue in Mullumbimby due to safety risks.

Mr Erskine said there had been a significant decline in the condition of the crown and an increase in the decay and fungal infection areas in the lower trunk.

“The slime fungus is normally only a problem for trees that are distressed and unfortunately I think the dry weather in December and January really took a toll on this tree,” he said.

“An arborist has again assessed the tree and his professional opinion now is that it has deteriorated to the point where it is a risk and needs to be removed.

“Council is very aware of the importance our community places on the natural environment, particularly trees, but the last thing we want is for this tree to drop limbs unexpectedly on vehicles or pedestrians.

“Our priority always has to be the safety of our community.”

If suitable, the timber from the fig tree will be saved and incorporated into projects around the Byron Shire.

Another tree will also be planted to replace the fig.