Teenager fighting for life after police pursuit

Just minutes after being pursued by police, the driver of a car hit a pole and ran away, leaving a teenage girl with critical injuries. Picture: 9 News

Just minutes after being pursued by police, the driver of a car hit a pole and ran away, leaving a teenage girl with critical injuries. Picture: 9 News

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after the car she was in crashed into a Stobie pole at Gawler East, just minutes after a police chase was called off.

Barossa police tried to stop a Mitsubishi Lancer on Gozzard Street just before 12.45am on Thursday - but the driver refused to pull over and continued driving north on Duffield Street.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle "for a short time" before the chase was called off due to safety reason.

Just minutes later, however, a separate police patrol found the Lancer crashed into a Stobie pole on Daly Street. The driver had fled the scene, while a 16-year-old girl in the back passenger seat was critically injured.

The girl is fighting for life in the Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Picture: 10NewsFirst Adelaide

The girl, of no fixed address, was taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 21-year-old man, also of no fixed address, suffered minor injuries and was treated in the Lyell McEwin Hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver of the Lancer, while Major Crash officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Superintendent Bob Gray, head of traffic at SA Police, said the driver's alleged behaviour was "reprehensible".

"There's no excuse for that - there's significant penalties … with respect to people leaving the scene of a (crash) where somebody is seriously injured."

Superintendent Gray said he did not have the full details of the pursuit - but he said the patrol that pursued the Lancer for a short period of time was not the same patrol that found the crashed Lancer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

gabriel.polychronis@news.com.au

Originally published as 16yo girl fighting for life after police pursuit