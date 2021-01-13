$16M palatial home ’would not be possible elsewhere’

Plans for a $16 million home on Byron St, New Brighton. It has been designed by award-winning Rob Mills Architecture and Interiors.

A $16 million architectural masterpiece is set to be built in one of the Northern Rivers' most exclusive streets.

The development application for the palatial new home in Byron St, New Brighton, was approved by Byron Shire Council late last year.

The approval came just a month after the neighbouring property sold for $5.75 million, and now the area has been earmarked as a hotspot for the "super elite Australia-wide".

This new building will certainly get people talking.

According to the statement of environment effects, prepared by GSA Planning on behalf of Katrin Radmacher, the home has been designed by international award-winning architects, Rob Mills Architecture and Interiors.

"The proposal will comprise an elegant new single storey dwelling, with garage parking for four vehicles, expansive landscaped areas and a swimming pool to the rear of the dwelling," the report states.

"The proposal is a unique, contemporary single level design of a series of circles and sweeping curves set on rolling lawns.

"The design showcases various curved structures, which are driven by the proposed light court in the centre of the southern wing.

"The design has two wings, connected by the kitchen, living and dining areas.

"To the rear of the proposed dwelling is a swimming pool and an outdoor terrace, barbecue and exterior living area.

"The new proposal is a very special dwelling with a distinct architectural language, designed by international award-winning architects.

"It involves a series of linked, elevated pavilions with each room being level and having external access to landscaped areas and courtyards."

Highlights of the property include a cellar, gym, day spa with a sauna, steam room, games room.

The design philosophy, prepared by Rob Mills Architecture and Interiors states: "Our design for this house in Byron Bay would not be possible elsewhere.

"It is uniquely influenced by the land upon which it will be built, with the energy, character of views of the surrounding environment flowing through the entire design.

"The result breaks down barriers between inside and out, drawing people, air and nature itself within.

"There is a purity to the central pavilion's geometry.

"Its grandeur and theatre sweeps the visitor inside, then offers an intimacy at a human scale, then returns as the building opens out to embrace the landscape beyond."