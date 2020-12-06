‘$16 Woolies item I can’t stop buying’

We're creeping closer to the end of the year.

And while we can't wait to get past the finishing line, a look back on the year that was 2020 proves it wasn't all bad.

Sure we were stuck indoors for large chunks of time and had more time on our hands than we knew what to do with - but for many of us it created the opportunity to find exciting new relationships.

Some took up new hobbies and others threw themselves into virtual dating, but I got well acquainted with the contents of my bathroom cabinet and have formed some lasting connections.

Full disclosure here, I have recommended all of these products at some point throughout the year in this column. But they are products I buy again and again - and so should you. Enjoy.

LANEIGE CREAM SKIN TONER & MOISTURISER

Just in case you missed it, this toner is off the charts good. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora

Price: $41

I'm onto my third bottle of this toner this year so ICYMI, it's AMAZING! Back in the day, toners were full of alcohol used to strip skin of its oil and also left us traumatised but now they are much gentler and non-astringent. This toner is super moisturising and picks up dirt easily without being harsh on skin. The scentless formula - which is milky looking, hence the name - is also really super calming on my skin, making it great for those who suffer with redness or sensitivity. The directions state you should apply with a cotton pad which is how I've been using it, but I saw some savvy beauty junkies online who hated the idea of "wasting" the product by leaving half of it on the pad and instead put the product in a small spray bottle which "totally changed the experience". I really love this and find myself always going back to it. It's unlike any other toner I've used.

ULTRA VIOLETTE SUPREME SCREEN SPF 50+

I’m a fan of all Ultra Violette’s sunscreens – but this one is my fave. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora, adorebeauty.com.au and ultraviolette.com.au

Price: $45

I'm going to be honest, there's not an Ultra Violette facial sunscreen I don't like - but this one is my favourite. While other products in the Melbourne SPF brand's range include dewy sunscreens and mineral versions - this factor 50 chemical is my go-to because it acts as a primer and sunscreen in one. It gives a matte finish and leaves skin moisturised without feeling heavy or sticky. I realise it costs $45 but honestly, every skincare expert I've spoken to has told me there's no better anti-ageing product than SPF - so it really is an investment in your face.

OLE HENRIKSEN BANANA BRIGHT™ VITAMIN C SERUM

A bottle of sunshine that only does good things to your face. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora

Price: $96

I've said it before (literally) and I'll say it again - this serum acts fast and effectively. It made my skin visibly brighter and I found it super refreshing on touch to my skin. I am obsessed with the fresh but not overbearing citrusy smell and how non-drying it is. It's even slightly lightened a sun spot that has recently started appearing near my eye. It really is a bottle of sunshine (the feel-good, non-harmful variety) and definitely one I recommend to friends all the time.

TRINNY LONDON BFF DE-STRESS SERUM

One of seven products this beauty editor continues to buy. Picture: Supplied

Available at trinnylondon.com/au

Price: $75

This product is so easy to use that I find myself reaching for it day after day. Once you've applied your SPF in the morning, pump this onto your fingers and massage it around your face in a circular motion and watch as it melts in. Once you're done, you're left with a brighter, smoother complexion and there's no yukky residue like there would be if you took your fave bottle of foundation and did the same thing with it. It honestly looks and feels like you're not wearing anything at all - the finish is super natural but definitely noticeable. Despite the name, the formula is more like a light moisturiser than a serum that gives a light coverage you can build up if you want more. It also visibly plumps skin thanks to Trinny's love of hyaluronic acid (this product features two kinds for extra juice) - so it's a real pick-me-up for skin. It's honestly fantastic. Go get it.

DOSE & CO DAIRY FREE CREAMER

I really don’t like running out of this. Picture: Supplied

Available at Coles and au.doseandco.com

Price: $35

Recently I ran out of this and I was genuinely upset. Since I started using this a few months back I've had some incredible results - my nails are long and strong, my hair shiny and my skin happy and healthy. While some collagen supplements taste funky or come in capsules that I often forget to have, this is stirred into my coffee every morning and trust me, there's no way I'd ever forget to drink that. I started by having it in a black cup of instant coffee (don't judge me) but have progressed to putting a scoop in my milk frother with my soy milk and it makes it extra creamy. Such an easy way to get collagen into your diet for a variety of beauty benefits.

QED SKINCARE BALANCING FACIAL MIST

I can’t live without this. Picture: Supplied

Available at qedskincare.com

Price: $32

Nothing settles my face like this does. This is so, so, SO, good. While it does a lot of things, but the biggest (and best) thing it has done for my skin is to level out. I regularly complain about my face getting oilier as the day goes on. It's really annoying as it causes my make-up to separate and lift, resulting in this gross thing where I can literally move my foundation around with my finger (eww). Setting powders help but I'd never really got to the bottom of "why" it was doing that. Turns out, my skin was actually dry - and the oil I've been experiencing isn't excessive, but just the normal amount. However, as my skin underneath gets dryer the longer the day goes on, not helped by things like aircon, it causes a separation. This mist though is a delicate astringent that, when used with a product treating my dryness effectively, absorbs the oil and stops the separating. HALLELUJAH. I spraying this on after cleansing, before applying a serum in the mornings. It has a lovely refreshing feeling to it, perfect for those tired faces, and the damp surface actually helps serums to absorb better. My arvo shine has pretty much disappeared and my skin is much more settled, which reflects when wearing things like foundation, bronzer and blush. It's honestly now a product I literally can't live without it.

NEUTROGENA HYDRO BOOST WATER GEL LOTION 50+

I know it’s another sunscreen, but this one is brill and affordable. Picture: Supplied

Available at Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse and Priceline

Price: $16.99

While this product isn't designed specifically for your face, it works wonderfully on it. My skin soaks this stuff up like it's actually water and it leaves no nasty residue. It also feels cool on application and smells super refreshing. Plus the fact that it's less than $20 makes it something I regularly go back for - especially as it's in the supermarket so is easy to pick up. I can easily get through a bottle of this Neutrogena sunscreen and I love that I can use it all over my body too.

This column is not advertorial content. Every review is independent, honest and ad free.

If you have a question about a beauty product or an item you'd like to see road tested in The Beauty Diary, jump into our official Facebook group where you can join like-minded beauty junkies. You can also catch me on Instagram or tweet me - don't forget to hashtag #TheBeautyDiary.

