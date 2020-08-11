$1.6 million in federal funding for roads and local infrastructure

MORE than $1.6 million in federal funding will be delivered to the Byron and Ballina shires for roads and local infrastructure Richmond MP Justine Elliot has announced.

Ms Elliot said that from $3.4 million in funding across the North Coast, $1,610,314 was allocated to Ballina and Byron shires.

“The Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program will support our local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across the North Coast, supporting jobs and our local economies,” Ms Elliot said.

Projects being funded include upgrades to local halls, LED street lighting, improvements to local parks, lighting upgrades at sporting fields and improving stormwater and drainage.

A spokeswoman from Ballina Shire Council confirmed the $880,244 in funding will be used for:

Ross Park Embellishment, Lennox Head – $250,000.

Ballina Heights Sports Fields Lighting –$200,000

Wollongbar Sports Fields Stormwater / Drainage – $200,000

Dust Sealing – $120,000

Car park upgrade program – $40,000

Pimlico Hall – $50,000

Wardell Hall – $20,000

Byron Shire Council will receive $730,070.

A spokeswoman for the council said the funds will be used for:

Stuart Street Upgrade, Mullumbimby – $300,000

Shared path in Deacon Street, parts of Station Street and parts of Ashton Street in Bangalow – $170,000

Byron Bay CCTV – $165,000

Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall – $94,048

Ms Eliot confirmed Tweed Shire Council will receive $1,814,531.

“This program was designed to fund job-creating, shovel-ready infrastructure projects to help local communities through the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“This is a great outcome for our North Coast communities.

“I congratulate Ballina Shire, Byron Shire and Tweed Shire Councils on the successful outcomes for local road and community infrastructure upgrades and for putting forward projects that will benefit all residents.

“I’ll always fight to get our fair share from Canberra.

“This funding is part of the more than $2 billion that I’ve delivered for local roads, schools, health and community resources.”