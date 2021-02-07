Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Enrolments are expected to increase at Southern Cross University.
Enrolments are expected to increase at Southern Cross University.
News

$15M for SCU to fund extra courses

Aisling Brennan
6th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Southern Cross University will hope to attract more students after receiving $15 million in federal higher education funding.

The grant, which will be rolled out over four years, including $9.2 million in 2021 to deliver short courses and national priority places, was announced on Friday.

SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin said the funding would help deliver courses in health, psychology, teaching, information technology, business, regenerative agriculture and engineering.

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin, and Minister science Industry and Technology Karen Andrews at the Gold Coast campus.
Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin, and Minister science Industry and Technology Karen Andrews at the Gold Coast campus.

“Southern Cross has a strong track record of providing high-quality courses for excellent students and this funding is a welcome addition to that momentum,” Professor Carlin said.

“With this funding boost we can encourage even more students to the region, which is terrific for Southern Cross, as well as local jobs and businesses.”

Minister Industry, science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said the investment will help Australians gain the skills and qualifications needed to drive our economic recovery.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

“We have created up to 30,000 additional university places for Australian students through our Budget funding and Job-ready Graduates package,” Mrs Andrews said.

“This is delivering on our plan to support more Australians to study degrees that lead to jobs.”

education funding karen andrews northern rivers education southern cross uninversity
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content 'Poor' water quality rating for North Coast swimming spot

        News A popular swimming spot has returned poor results after a recent microbial assessment.

        5 must-see auctions if you’re house hunting

        Premium Content 5 must-see auctions if you’re house hunting

        News The Northern Rivers’ property market is red-hot right now, so do your research...

        Man charged over fatal shooting of inmate outside hospital

        Premium Content Man charged over fatal shooting of inmate outside hospital

        Crime The inmate was allegedly shot dead by a Corrective Service officer

        Archibald Prize makes art more accessible to regions

        Premium Content Archibald Prize makes art more accessible to regions

        News The Archibald Prize 2020 is currently being exhibited at the Tweed Regional...