A local musician performs at Tweed Shire Council's Australia Day ceremony at Twin Towns Services Club on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Picture: Liana Boss
News

155 PHOTOS: Australia Day on the Northern Rivers

Liana Boss
27th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Community stalwarts across six council areas were recognised in a host of Australia Day events this week.

New Australian citizens were also welcomed to the region as Australia Day Awards were presented to those who have given immeasurably to their communities.

Byron Shire Council held its awards ceremony on Monday while Lismore, Ballina, Tweed, Richmond Valley and Kyogle councils held theirs along with citizenship ceremonies on Tuesday.

An “Invasion Day” rally was meanwhile held in Lismore.

In Byron, Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said he was open to celebrating Australia Day on another day.

