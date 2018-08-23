$15k on offer to relocate to this state

WOULD you relocate your entire family to another Aussie state for $15,000? The government is hoping so, under a bold new plan to boost population growth.

As part of its newly unveiled population strategy, the NT Government has announced that millions of dollars in cash incentives will be offered to people who move to the NT to work in "high priority" occupations.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner revealed his government's 10-year, $50.4 million 'Population Growth Strategy' on Wednesday. It includes a plan to create 21,000 jobs and add $10 billion to the economy over the next decade.

"Just about every regional centre in Australia is trying to grow their population. It's a national trend," Mr Gunner said, according to the ABC.

"Moving costs are an example of such a barrier. We're going to break these barriers."

Aerial views of Darwin and Darwin Harbour. Picture: Supplied

The strategy will start by giving financial aid to new Territorians in certain jobs, to assist with living and relocation costs.

The list of over 53 jobs includes chefs, pilots, accountants, university lecturers, early childcare workers and farmers.

Singles will receive $3000, couples will receive $6000 and families will receive $7000 as a relocation bonus.

On top of immediate financial aid, new residents would be eligible for a one-off $1,250 'local benefit' bonus to spend in the first two years within the Territory, as well as an additional cash bonus if they stay continuously for five years.

"The total benefit for a family would be more than $15,000 over five years," Mr Gunner said.

"This is mounting a pretty strong case to make the move."

In total, the NT Government will spend nearly $14 million on the various incentives, which will also be available for overseas migrants.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has unveiled the Territory's first-ever population strategy. Picture: Justin Kennedy

This financial year, the NT's population is expected to grow by 0.7 per cent. However the goal, according to the government, is to return to a population growth rate of 1.4 per cent.

To achieve this, the NT would need to attract or retain an additional 2600 people over the next year.

Registration for the financial bonus opens on November 1 this year.