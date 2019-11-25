14 fantastic things to do this week

PLENTY OF FUN: Casino Golf Club's Bulls On The Green event was very successful.

PLENTY OF FUN: Casino Golf Club's Bulls On The Green event was very successful. Jacqueline Munro

1. Newrybar Farmers Market:

At the Newrybar Hall, 15 ld Pacific Highway, Newrybar, this Wednesday from 4pm.

Stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables at the newly established Newrybar Farmers Market. Grab a coffee from Harvest then do fill the fridge with local fresh produce.

2. The Little Red Dinner and Show in Lismore:

At Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm. $27.

A cabaret and dinner show. An Auslan-signed wvent. Follow Little Reds escape through dark forests to a new land whence she starts a new empowered and queer chapter of her life. Dance, political satire and gender-flipping truth-telling with all five performers working together. Featuring Jex Lopez and Bec Newman. Tickets include dinner catered by Authentic South Indian Cuisine. Vegan and GF options. An event as part of The (un)Usual Festival 2019.

3. The (Un)usual Festival in Lismore:

At different venues in Lismore from Thursday to Saturday.

Experimental and Traditional live art brought to you by emerging and professional artists of varying ability to create a suite of events in usual and unusual places and times. It asks the question: What happens when our familiar becomes strange?

4. 125 Year Celebration Fernleigh Public School:

At Fernleigh Public School, 451 Fernleigh Rd, Fernleigh, this Friday from 10am.

The Community is invited to celebrated 125 years at Fernleigh Public School. A warm welcome to former and present staff, students and families and community members. Enjoy a free morning tea and reminise with the 1994 time capsule and other historic memorabilia. Raffle draw, special guests and student performances. There will also be a cake sale and special book launch.

5. Vagina Monologues in Goonellabah:

At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah from Friday and until December 8. Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm. Sundays 2pm.

Eve Ensler's award winning play Vagina Monologues explores sexual experiences, body image, menstrual periods, reproduction, sex work and other related topics through the eyes of women with various ages, sexualities, ethnicities and other differences. In this production, 10 women present a selection of the monologues and four group pieces. The show is comfronting, poignant and funny. While there are references to sex and violence and some coarse language, it is suitable for mature teenagers.

6. Harrison Craig sings Elton John Love Songs:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Friday from 8pm. $65.

Australia's prince of crooning and love ballads, Harrison Craig, embarked on a national tour honouring the emotional, intimate and soulful love songs of the great, Sir Elton John.

7. Rock Valley Hall Christmas BBQ and Twilight Market:

At 772 Rock Valley Road, Rock Valley, this Saturday from 5pm.

Rock Valley's ur annual Christmas BBQ and Twilight Markets are on again! Market stalls, BBQ dinner, Santa for the kids, and great prizes!

8. Bulls on the Green in Casino:

At Casino Golf Club, 147 West St, Casino, this Saturday from 5.30pm. $30 per family (2 adults, 3 children - under 16), $10 per adult (16+).

Rappville Rodeo association and Kingsbrae Bulk Haulage, in conjunction with Casino Golf Club and Richmond Valley Council present to you Bulls on the Green 2019. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than last year. They have more bulls, more horses, more food and drink and more entertainment. With the inclusion of trophy buckles for the cowboys.

9. Northern Rivers Tiny Homes Open Day:

At Clunes Hall, Walker St, Clunes, this Saturday from 9am. Free.

Take advantage of the opportunity to explore inside two different completed tiny homes. Ask our skilled builders all about how our tiny homes are constructed. Info session at 10am with Auslan interpreter provided. Experts on hand for all of your enquiries including our tiny house electrician, plumber, trailer manufacturer and solar installer as well as our tiny house finance and insurance professionals.

10. Christmas Food Truck Festival:

At Evans Head Bowling Club, 2 Beech St, Evans Head, this Saturday from 4pm.

Lock in the afternoon for delicious food, refreshing drinks and entertainment at Evans Head Bowlo! It's the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family before the silly season really kicks off! Hekyl & Jive will get you up and dancing with their awesome music from 4.30pm.

11. Yowie Country Market in Wodenbong:

At the Woodenbong Public Hall, 21 Unumgar St, Woodenbong, this Saturday from 8am.

Woodenbong's seasonal "Yowie Country” Spring Market will be on this Saturday from 8am-2pm at the Woodenbong Public Hall. This will be the last market before Christmas. Markets are held at Woodenbong on the last Saturday at the end of season.

12. Neil Diamond Music Tribute in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Saturday from 7.30pm. $25. 18+.

Neil Diamond - The Man, The Music tells the story of the man himself, following his journey from humble beginnings as the son of a shopkeeper right through to being a global superstar. The show features numerous interviews and behind-the-scenes stories of how some of Neil's most-loved songs actually came to be - all presented in Craig Stewart's distinctly intimate style.

13. A Very Kransky Christmas in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7.30pm.

Cloistered in the old rickety family house in their home town of Esk in Queensland, the musical sisters' traditional Christmas festivities have until now been shrouded in secrecy.

For this very special season they let you into their world of egg nog, panty-hose and painted chokos.

From Enya to Silent Night, Daft Punk to The Twelve Days Of Christmas, these dysfunctional sisters take family get-togethers to a new level. Come and join these off-the-wall siblings as they turn your Christmas into a stuffed ham.

With their unusual array of instruments from cheese grater to toilet brush, tuba to musical saw, settle in for what could be your kookiest Christmas party yet.

14. Lennox Head Carols in the Park:

At Williams Reserve, Lennox Head, this Sunday from 4.30pm

A family-friendly event for Christmas with carols & entertainment by various groups from the local area. There will be a BBQ & drinks available, candles. Kicking off with Santa arriving by fire truck at 5pm, and leaving by helicopter. Great local entertainers, food stalls - Olive and Luca Pizza, Moin Moin, Sausage Sizzle and soft drinks available and face painting for the kids. At 8.45pm, enjoy the fireworks finale. Organised by the volunteers from the Lennox Head Combined Sports Association Carols Committee.