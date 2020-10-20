Menu
Araya Smith has been reported missing.
13-year-old girl last seen getting into green Commodore

Rebecca Lollback
POLICE are appealing for public assistance in locating 13-year-old Araya Smith, who was reported missing on October 15.

Araya was last seen at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 14, getting into a green Holden Commodore station wagon in Rotary Drive, Lismore.

Araya is described as Caucasian, solid build, with medium length blonde hair, fair skin, last seen wearing blue-grey shorts and a blue button-up shirt.

Araya may be in the Goonellabah area.

Police request that anyone with information about Araya's whereabouts contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

