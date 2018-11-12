13 of the best weather photos you will see

THEY are 13 of the best weather photos you will see.

From Antarctica to the Top End and lightning to icicles, climate extremes and everything in between are on display in the Australian Weather Calendar for 2019.

Chris McFerran captured the above photograph near Warwick.

His passion for weather photography first began back in the 1990s, after he moved to the Southern Downs region.

'I remember taking photos of cloud formations along the range and while I didn't understand much about what was actually going on in the atmosphere, I knew the clouds were different,' he says.

'They were immense, towering, cumulonimbus thunderstorms and when I developed the first roll of storm-cloud photos, I was instantly hooked!'

This eventually brought forth an intense passion for Chris to document the weather and visual observation was not enough.

Chris began honing the craft of photography to capture amazing cloud formations and severe weather phenomena across the Darling Downs.

On this particular day, Chris says he watched the 'tower' of the cumulonimbus cloud go up over Leslie Dam, and followed it for most of the afternoon before the storm crossed the ranges and this stunning rainbow appeared.

This was the pot of gold he'd been waiting for, and to this day it still has him on cloud nine.

Among the other photographs featured in the 2019 line up are:

A partial halo and light pillar over Prydz Bay, Davis Research Station, Antarctica, Wet-season thunderstorm at Legune Station, Northern Territory, Sea fog at Phillip Island, Victoria, Sunset over the Clarence River at Yamba, New South Wales, A supercell thunderstorm looming over Sydney's Manly Beach, Sunset-lit lightning over Gulf St Vincent, South Australia, and; Lightning over Middleton Beach, Albany, Western Australia.

Leanna Osmond took this cool photo in Tasmania.

To order the calendar, go to the online shop at shop.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 798 789.

Calendar prices start at $15 for the small version and $17 for the traditional A2 size (excl. P&H) and can be sent to friends and family anywhere in the world.

Hayden Smith got this magnificent photo in Victoria.

The Bureau's CEO and Director of Meteorology Dr. Andrew Johnson said hundreds of photographs are submitted each year, so it is a tough task narrowing them down to just thirteen.

Aaron Stanley captured this beautiful image in Antartica.

"The calendar's arrival is always eagerly awaited by weather watchers, while for those behind the camera, having one of your shots included is a real feather in your photographic cap," Dr Johnson said.

More than 1.4 million copies of the Australian Weather Calendar have been sold since its inception and this year another 65,000 are set to be added to that total, with orders expected from up to 80 countries.