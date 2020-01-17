12yo league fan’s Facebook auction for bushfire relief

KOREE Peterson loves the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

And his most treasured possession is a jersey signed by the Bunnies when they were in Brisbane last year.

But now he's auctioning it off to raise money for the Red Cross Disaster and Relief Fund.

"I saw the fires on the news and I wanted to help," Koree said.

12yo Brisbane boy Koree Peterson is auctioning his signed Rabbitohs jersey for bushfire relief.

The 12-year-old from Ellen Grove also wrote an open letter posted on his mum's Facebook page appealing to people to help him raise cash for the cause.

"I love NRL. More specificially, I live and breathe for the Rabbitohs!" he said.

"Like the rest of the world, I have been watching the bushfires that have been taking over Australia, and it hurts," he said.

"Like heaps of other people, I want to do something to help out."

Koree Peterson with Sam Burgess.

Mum Casey Munro said Koree auctioned off another signed Rabbitohs jersey last year to raise money in the aftermath of the North Queensland floods where he raised $360 for St Vincent de Paul.

"After he did that last year, his father and I decided that we'd buy him a new jersey because we were humbled by that," she said.

"Then he got the new jersey signed by all the players last year, and now he's done it again. He won't have a jersey now so we'll have to get him another one."

Ms Munro said Koree had been a South Sydney fanatic forever.

"He's loved them pretty much since he was born. His father and I are pretty Rabbitohs-mad ourselves and my dad was as well. He was born into it," she said.

The jersey is being auctioned on Casey's Facebook page until the end of the month, and she's been humbled by the response, with bids already up to $420.

"The bids at the start were pretty much from my friends and family, but then I posted it on a Rabbitohs fan page on Facebook and it's gone a bit crazy from there," Ms Munro said.

"A lot of people are proud of him. And I'm super proud."

To bid in the auction, go to Casey Munro's Facebook post and bid on the auction post