120mm rain predicted for Thursday

RAINFALL: BOM’s forecast predicts up to 120mm of rain in a single day for Lismore on Thursday. Photo: Contributed

GET out your raincoats, umbrellas and gumboots: it's going to get wet tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting anywhere from 60 to 120mm of rain could fall tomorrow in the Lismore region.

The forecast predicts a possible storm with heavy falls, and is a 95 per cent chance of rain.

Across the rest of the Northern Rivers, the Casino region is predicted to receive 60 to 120mm tomorrow while Byron Bay is forecast to receive 35 to 80mm and Ballina could see 45 to 90mm fall.

BOM meteorologist Diana Eadie said the heavy rainfall is a result of the passage of Tropical Cyclone Uesi.

The cyclone is currently a Category 2 storm near New Caledonia, and is predicted to "skirt" the east coast of NSW in the next few days.

"Even once no longer a tropical cyclone, this storm system will bring strong winds, and gales are forecast," she said.

"Uesi also has the potential to bring heavy rainfall."

Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather

She said Uesi is expected to remain offshore, but showers and storms with the potential for heavy falls with continue in parts of SE Qld and northern NSW.

She said due to the wetness of the ground from recent heavy rainfalls, flash flooding is likely.

In Lismore, the rainfall will ease on Friday to only 6 to 25mm of rain predicted. There will be a high chance of showers, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

The weekend will see only 0 to 1mm of rain for Saturday, and 2 to 8mm for Sunday.

BOM predicts Monday will see only 0 to 5mm, while Tuesday could see 2 to 8mm.

Wednesday will have possible rainfall of 4 to 20mm and the chance of a thunderstorm.