Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are a number of power outages on the Northern Rivers.
There are a number of power outages on the Northern Rivers. Essential Energy
News

1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 1200 homes across the Northern Rivers are without power this morning, due to unplanned outages.

Around Dunoon, Whian Whian and Dorroughby, Essential Energy has reported 498 homes don't have electricity because powerlines have come down.

Powerlines are also down around Upper Main Arm, affecting 50 homes, and also around Upper Burringbar, affected another 40 customers.

A total of 655 homes are without power around Main Arm and The Pocket, but the cause of that outage is not yet known.

Essential Energy crews are also investigating the cause of a small power outage near Federal, affecting 30 customers.

Essential Energy has reported some power outages across the region.
Essential Energy has reported some power outages across the region.

More Stories

essential energy power outage
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Premium Content More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Weather THE Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching over the past 24 hours.

        'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns

        Premium Content 'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns

        News TWEED, Byron, Ballina and Lismore have forecasts of 80-200mm of rain for Monday...

        Moderate flood warning for Wilsons River as rain intensifies

        Moderate flood warning for Wilsons River as rain intensifies

        News Flood warnings are in place for local rivers and creeks

        SES crews brave heavy weather to help residents

        Premium Content SES crews brave heavy weather to help residents

        Weather STATE Emergency Service units across the region have been busy assisting the...