12 things you need to know before heading to Splendour

JASMINE BURKE
| 18th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Crowds enjoy Tame Impala's show at the Splendour in the Grass 2015 festival.
Crowds enjoy Tame Impala's show at the Splendour in the Grass 2015 festival. Bianca Holderness

WE'RE just days away from one of the region's biggest and most loved festivals, and to help patrons have the best time they can these are some important things you need to know.

Splendour in the Grass website has provided comprehensive all-you-need-to-know information about how to stay safe during the festival, compiled here for your convinience.

1. BAGS: Large bags and backpacks are NOT allowed in the event area. Only small bags, such as clutches, satchels, bum bags, cross body bags etc. less than 30cm wide x 20cm high x 5cm deep will be permitted into the event area. Any larger backpacks and bags must be checked in to the Cloakroom prior to entering the festival.

Campers can take larger bags to the camp grounds but not into the event area.

2. TICKETS: Your wristband is your ticket. This is your pass in and out of the festival. Any persons found not wearing a valid wristband will be evicted from the event.

3. NEW TOKENLESS BARS: This year will see cashless payment at the bars. Any card with a chip in it or PayWave symbol will be accepted at Splendour bars. While there will be limited cash service areas at the bars, the quickest and easiest way to pay is by card or mobile pay.

4. PICK UP/ DROP OFF: If you are a driver DO NOT Drop Off / Pick Up patrons along Tweed Valley Way or surrounding areas. This is dangerous, not only for pedestrians and vehicles, but also causes traffic delays. Fines will apply.

The Splendour Drop Off / Pick Up point is just inside the main entrance of North Byron Parklands on Tweed Valley Way.

5. SECURITY: There will be both bag and vehicle searches upon entry to the festival site and this process will likely cause some delays. Every vehicle headed to the campgrounds will be checked at some point during the entry process.

There will also be WANDING. This is just like walking through that metal detector thing at the airport.

6. FOOTWEAR & CLOTHING: No flip flops, thongs, single or double pluggers, jandals, slippers or any footwear that exposes your toes.

Remember to pack warm for the nights which can get chilly, and see the weather forecast so you know what clothes to pack.

7. BANNED ITEMS: Herewith is a list of what you CAN'T bring into the entertainment precinct, campgrounds, car parks or the venue. See full list here.

Items not allowed inside the entertainment precinct:

- Alcohol brought in from outside of event bars

- Illegal drugs

- Glass

- Cans and metal water bottles

- Full or partly full plastic bottles of water, soft drink etc

- Chairs (folding, portable, camping)

-Anything studded (i.e. belts, wristbands etc)

-Video and audio recording devices, including GoPros (other than mobile phones)

- Drones

- Professional still cameras (small still cameras ARE allowed)

- Umbrellas (please use a plastic poncho or a raincoat instead)

- Selfie sticks

Items not allowed in the campground area or carpark:

- Fires, fireworks, flares, fire twirling paraphernalia (sticks, balls etc)

- Containers of liquid fuel (kerosine, petrol etc)

- Couches or large furniture items

-Weapons of any kind

-Laser lights

- Any other items considered illegal or dangerous

-Strictly no animals (with the exception of service or assistance animals, such as guide dogs)

8. ALCOHOL SERVICE: The festival is a licensed area and you will need to show ID to purchase alcohol. Only the following forms of ID are acceptable: Valid Australian Drivers Licence (i.e. not expired), Government Issued Proof of Age Card, Passport (Original), International Drivers Licence (must contain a photograph).

9. YOUTH: Those aged 15 or under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or responsible adult at the event. Those aged U18 who are camping must be accompanied by a responsible adult or parent.

10. LOST & FOUND: Report or claim your lost item here or note the lost and found tent is located onsite at the Splendour Info Booth and will be operational on Friday July 21 from 9am to midnight and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 until 2am.

11. CAMPING: Camping Ticket holders will be admitted to the Venue campgrounds between 10:00am-10:00pm on Wed 19 July, then from 7:00am-10:00pm on Thurs 20, Friday 21 July, Sat 22 and Sun 23 July 2017.

12. TRANSPORT: Festival shuttle buses will run between the festival site and surrounding locations including Ocean Shores, Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay from Wednesday. Fares apply.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers festival splendour checklist splendour in the grass 2017

