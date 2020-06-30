12-dwelling rural land share community proposed

A rural land share community has been proposed for a property in the Byron Shire.

A RURAL land share community has been proposed for a property in the north of the Byron Shire.

A development application for the proposal was lodged with Byron Shire Council by Balanced Systems Planning Consultants, on behalf of the owners, on June 1.

The proposal, on public exhibition until July 8, is seeking approval for a multiple occupancy agreement involving 12 dwelling sites at 84 Blindmouth Rd, Main Arm.

The DA also proposes “associated infrastructure, land management and environmental enhancement”.

The owners have proposed a new entrance to Blindmouth Rd and a new internal access driveway.

Application documents details plans for there to be four key “clusters” of dwelling sites spread across the site.

The property has large stretches of bushland but the proposed home sites are in previously cleared areas, according to the plans.

A bushfire management plan included with the application includes asset protection zones around each of the proposed dwelling sites.

Also included with the DA is a rural landsharing management plan, which provides a framework for how decisions about the property and community on the site will be made in the future, if the land share community is approved.

According to the DA form, one of the people with a financial interest in the proposal made a $4000 donation to councillor Michael Lyon on February 26, 2019, ahead of the last federal election when Cr Lyon was running as a Greens candidate.