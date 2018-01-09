12 annoying things you do on the road: What it will cost you

Some driving habits are not only annoying, they are also illegal.

AlexanderNovikov

GOING by our conversation in the office, the morning drive to work seems to elicit the worst in a bunch of bad drivers on the Northern Rivers.

From driving too fast, to driving too slow - other people's driving seems to be one topic on which everyone seems to have an opinion.

Here is a list of the Top 12 road habits that drive us nuts, and, according to the Roads and Maritime list of general driving offences, what you'll be charged if you get caught doing it.

Tailgating will set you back $439 (hello impatient BMW driver)

If you flick your lights on and off to try to tell me to get out of your way (hello again impatient BMW driver), or in any other manner not prescribed, you'll be forking out another $110

Driving too slow can cost you $257, and will really annoy Bec

Not giving way will cost you $330, and you'll annoy everyone

Not indicating will cost you $183, see above

Not giving way to the vehicle ahead when merging, $330

Driving too close to a bicycle - that's $330 and you will incur the wrath of Alison

Cyclists riding more than two abreast, $330

Not picking up something you've dropped on the road, $439

Using the phone whilst driving, you'll cop a $330 fine and a nasty look from the editor

Not keeping left of centre on two-way road, $110

Not getting out of the way of an emergency vehicle is something we all find extremely annoying, and cost you 439. They are on their way to help someone, get out of their way people.

Some other fines you might need to be aware of: