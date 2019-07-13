Menu
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Legal advice for free at pro bono cafe

    Legal advice for free at pro bono cafe

    News DO YOU have legal problems with debt, business, bankruptcy, family law or criminal matters? Here's an offer almost too good to be true.

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads