Police have been searching an area of bushland in the Arakwal National Park near Tallow Beach, Byron Bay, as part of the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Thea Liddle. Picture: Liana Turner
News

11 top stories making news last week

Cathy Adams
19th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON WEDNESDAY, the region experienced it’s first case of coronavirus in 79 days. A 20-year-old passenger travelling on a flight from Melbourne tested positive after landing in Ballina. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/20-year-old-northern-rivers-passenger-tests-positi/4058613/

Police have closed off Tallow Beach Rd at Lighthouse Rd after skeletal remains were found in bushland in Byron Bay this afternoon, Wednesday July 15 2020. Picture: Liana Turner
POLICE searching bushland at Byron Bay for trace of missing woman Thea Liddle, discovered skeletal remains. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/unexplained-death-mystery-surrounds-bushland-remai/4058351/

IN A shocking incident on the North Coast, a man tore through his father’s house with a steel chain, yelling “I’m going to kill you” and “I will break your legs”. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/horrifying-drug-fuelled-attack-on-80-year-old-fath/4057781/

HOW much is your house worth? We’ve compiled new data that looks at every Northern Rivers suburb over the past 12 months.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/list-how-much-houses-are-worth-in-every-northern-r/4057602/

The QLD border reopened today. Traffic was moving smoothly at the crossing for local residents at Ducat St, Tweed Heads.
The QLD border reopened today. Traffic was moving smoothly at the crossing for local residents at Ducat St, Tweed Heads.

CHANGES to rules about crossing the QLD border caused headaches for motorists and police. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/simple-idea-that-could-solve-border-traffic-nightm/4056962/

OUR popular markets will be up and running again soon, find out when. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/full-guide-when-can-you-visit-the-markets-again/4058677/

THE court case continued against Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, who is charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas. https://m.northernstar.com.au/news/ballina-murder-case-delayed-amid-legal-confusion/4057881/

The Italo-Aus Club in North Lismore.
The Italo-Aus Club in North Lismore.

AFTER meeting with Club Marconi last week, the Lismore Italo Club is hopeful it can be saved by the Sydney heavyweight.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/what-next-for-italo-club-merger-with-sydney-soccer/4056786/

A NURSE rushing to get to work and a tradie who was “only going around the corner” are just two of the people who have faced court on the North Coast.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/shocking-excuses-used-by-drunk-drivers-on-the-nort/4055932/

A NEW 300-lot estate is estimated to cost more than $48 million. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/explained-next-step-for-west-ballina-mega-developm/4056147/

PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League is back this weekend. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/not-too-late-nrrrl-says-clubs-who-left-can-come-ba/4057914/

