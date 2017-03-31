3-year-old saved from stormwater drain

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

Friday 10am: AMBULANCE NSW report at 2pm on Thursday a three year old male caught up in stormwater in Bellevue Ave in Lismore Heights.

He was conscious and breathing with cuts and bruises and he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

At 5.15pm In Ewing St near Brewster St, Lismore a traffic incident involving a car and pedestrian a male patient mid-20s with injuries to his back, pelvis and lacerations to buttock and conveyed to LBH.

Friday 9.15am: THREE young children and their mother have been rescued from Bexhill and taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Roger Fry said one of the children was ill which necessitated the emergency flight.

"We had to recover three young children and their mother from near Bexhill near Numulgi Rd," he said.

"We did not have to winch, we landed in a paddock, kept the blades running and collected them, took them to Lismore Hospital and handed them over to the medical staff."

Mr Fry spoke from the helicopter at LBH, before he headed off to Ballina to refuel before returning to hand the aircraft over to the day crew.

Friday 5.19am: SES are warning the levee has overtopped at Lismore.

LISMORE | Levee has overtopped in Lismore. Evacuate from CBD immediately. — NSWSESNorthernRivers (@NSWSES_RTR) March 30, 2017

Sirens have been activated within the Lismore CBD as the levee has been compromised, and is cracking and overtopping.

EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY

Friday 4.15am: IT'S another day and there seems to be no let up from the rain and heavy winds that are lashing the Northern Rivers and it's residents.

Here is what we know:

Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore have been put on immediate evacuation with businesses clearing out their stock.

People are now filling the local evacuation centre at SCU.

Kyogle residents have been told to prepare for evacuation in certain areas

The majority of roads around the Northern Rivers were closed or put on caution

The Wilson River hit minor flood peak at 3pm

The Wilson and Tweed Rivers are forecast to receive major flooding

Residents living downstream from Rocky Creek Dam were put on warning to evacuate as it went to amber alert.

The latest information from the BOM was given at 1am this morning

Up to 539 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 24 hours to midnight over the Wilsons River valley.

Major flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore, with river levels predicted to be higher than the 2001 and 2005 floods. Depending on the forecast rainfall further rises are possible.

Minor to major flooding is predicted for the Richmond River.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 12 hours which could produce further river level rises.

The Wilsons River at Lismore is likely to reach around 11.50 metres AHD Friday morning with major flooding.

Minor to major flooding is predicted along the Richmond River.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Wiangaree where the river is likely to reach around 14.60 metres early Friday morning with minor flooding.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle where the river is likely to reach around 17.00 metres Friday morning with major flooding

The Richmond River at Casino Road Bridge is likely to reach around 11.80 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki. The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to reach around 6.00 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn where the river likely to reach around 5.50 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn is likely to reach around 4.10 metres Friday afternoon with moderate flooding.

THURSDAY 9.59pm: FLOOD Evacuation Warning for Kyogle

As a result of the flood level predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for Richmond River on Friday morning the NSW State Emergency Service recommends that residents within the nominated low lying areas should prepare to evacuate within the next 6 hours.

The nominated evacuation area is known locally as "The Flats" and includes Fawcett Street, McDougall Street, Walters Street, Willis Street, Larkin Street, Norton Street and Chauvel Street.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.

Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.

For people who need assistance an exacuation centre will be available.



As you prepare for evacuation you should:

Raise belongings by placing them on tables, beds and benches. Put electrical items on top. You may be able to place light weight items in the roof space.

Collect together medicines, personal and financial documents, mementos and photos

If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help.

Make arrangements for care of pets or other animals, or take your pets with you when you evacuate.

Take three days' supply of clothing, medicines and personal hygiene products.

If you are planning to go to the evacuation centre, take blankets/sleeping bags, pillows and sleeping mats.

Find out where to turn off the electricity and gas.

Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates.

Never drive in flood water.

UPDATE 4pm: RESIDENTS living downstream of Rocky Creek Dam have been put on alert to prepare to evacuate.

The Richmond Tweed SES has posted on their Facebook page that the dam is at amber alert and residents need to prepare should an evacuation notice be issues.

"The structural integrity of the dam is intact so there is no threat so far," a SES spokesman said.

"The alert is to get people prepared should they need to evacuate.

"People should start raising their belongings and collecting important documentation and any medicines needed.

"We want to give people as much notice as possible."

Sam Curran, Asset Engineer of Rous Water said an amber alert gets triggered when the water level goes a metre over the spillway.

"We have a responsibility to contact the SES and then they assess whether people need to evacuate," he said.

"There are no signs of damage at this stage but we monitor the condition of the wall and the spillway more closely."

SES will be contacting affected properties downstream from the dam.

UPDATE 3pm: THE Wilsons River at Lismore has hit its minor flood level.

The river hit 4.6m at 3pm.

Following massive downpours in the upper catchment, it is rising fast and is expected to hit moderate flood level this evening.

There are reports that some businesses in the CBD have already sent staff home.

Thursday 1.20pm: A MODERATE Flood Warning has been issued for the Wilsons Rivers at Lismore.

Up to 180 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 12 hours to 11:00 am Thursday over the Wilsons River valley.

Further rainfall is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary

Wilsons River:

Moderate flooding is predicted along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.20 metres AHD) Thursday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (7.20 metres) early Friday morning with further rises possible.

Flood Safety Advice:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Thursday 1.00pm: A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for destructive winds, heavy rainfall, abnormally high tides and damaging surf.

The warning has been issued for people in the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan, North West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

There will be very heavy rain in the northeast during Thursday and Friday.

Destructive winds over the Far North Coast, damaging winds along the coastal fringe north of Sydney, Thursday and Friday.



SYNOPTIC SITUATION:

Heavy rain

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is over central inland Queensland while a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea are dragging a humid tropical air mass over parts of NSW.

Heavy rainfall over north eastern NSW is likely during Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the southwest and interacts with this humid airmass.

Very heavy rain is occurring over the northern parts of the coast and is epxected to continue into Friday. This will likely cause flash flooding.

Heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding is also possible over northern slopes and ranges today.

24 hour totals in excess of 200 mm are expected over the Northern Rivers district during Thursday, and it is likely that some locations will significantly exceed 350 mm.

24 hour totals exceeding 100 mm during Thursday are also possible over parts of the northern ranges and slopes, and parts of the Mid North Coast.

Thunderstorms may develop with this system and could amplify rainfall.

Damaging winds

Damaging winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are likely along the north coast from this evening, north of about Yamba.

Destructive wind gusts, in excess of 125km/h, are also possible about the coastal fringe and elevated terrain north of about Evans Head from tonight.

Damaging winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are also possible along the coastal fringe from about Sydney to Forster during Thursday afternoon and evening, then extending along the remaining coastal fringe north of Forster during Friday.

Damaging surf

Damaging surf conditions are expected to develop this evening along the Byron coast, north of about Yamba.

Waves exceeding five metres in the surf zone are likely to produce significant beach erosion. High tides on Friday in this area may exceed highest astronomical tide of the year.

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop along the Sydney, Hunter (including the Central Coast), Illawarra and Byron coasts during Thursday afternoon and evening, and extend to remaining parts of the coast north of Sydney during Friday.

Large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Locations which may be affected with heavy rainfall include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Yamba, Glen Innes and Inverell.

Locations which may be affected by damaging winds include the coastal parts of Sydney, The Entrance, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Yamba.

Rainfall

In the 3 hours to 7:30am this morning Bald Mountain rain gauge recorded approximately 125mm.

In the 60 minutes to 12:15pm Lillian Rock rain gauge recorded 66mm.



The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.



Thursday 10.34am: THE Bureau of Meteorology have warned areas of the north east corner of NSW can expect rain in excess of 250mm, destructive winds, and damaging surf.

In the 24 hours to 9am this morning, the highest rainfalls recorded were 205mm in Doon Doon, 155mm at Terania Creek, and 182mm at Mullumbimby, with the majority of rain falling after midnight.

More rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

The BoM duty forecaster said the north east can expect "walls of water" in excess of 250mm of rain, with isolated falls of 350mm and isolated thunderstorms possible.

The system, the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, is expected to bring continuous rain today, but is expected to move past quickly.

It will still be wet on Friday, with up toTriple threat 40mm expected.

Residents are also warned to be mindful of damaging and destructive winds, predicted to hit the area this evening.

Thursday 9.30am: THE BOM has updated their flood watch warning.

This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from Thursday onwards:

1. Richmond-Wilsons Valley - moderate to major flooding

2. Clarence Valley (including Orara) - moderate flooding

3. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

4. Bellinger Valley - minor to moderate flooding

5. Nambucca Valley - minor to moderate flooding

6. Upper Macintyre Valley - minor to moderate flooding

Flood warnings are current for Tweed River, Brunswick River

Thursday 8am: THERE are initial warnings for the Tweed and Brunswick Rivers issued by the BOM at 7.30am.

For the Tweed River it is a minor to moderate flood warning.

Up to 132 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past six hours to 6 am Thursday over the Tweed River valley, and there has been significant river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

For the Brunswick River is is a minor flood warning.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past 6 hours to 7 am this morning over the Brunswick River Valley.

Further rain is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours, and at this stage is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty over how much more rain will fall.

Tweed River:

With the forecast rainfall, moderate flooding may develop along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. Minor flooding is predicted at Chinderah with tonight's high tide.

The Tweed River at Murwillumbah may reach the minor flood level (3.00 metres) Thursday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.00 metres) early Friday morning with further rises possible.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is likely to reach the minor flood level (1.30 metres) Thursday evening with the high tide.

Thursday 6am: HEAVY rain has already started falling in the Northern Rivers and a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more on the way with damaging winds.

This will continue all day today and tomorrow.

The synoptic situation is the same as we reported yesterday where a low pressure system over central-eastern Queensland and a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea are dragging a humid tropical air mass over parts of NSW.

The heavy rainfall over northeastern NSW is likely as a cold front approaches from the southwest and interacts with this humid airmass.

This heavy rain could lead to flash flooding over the northern parts of the coast and also over the northern slopes.

The Northern Rivers area can expect to see 24 hour totals of rain in excess of 100mm during today and in some locations may exceed more than 250mm.

Thunderstorms may develop with this system and could amplify rainfall.

Damaging winds

Damaging winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible along the coastal fringe from about Sydney to Forster during Thursday afternoon and evening, then extending to the remainder of the northern coastal fringe during Friday.

Surf conditions

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop along the Sydney, Hunter (including the Central Coast) and Illawarra coasts during Thursday evening, and extend to northern parts of the coast during Friday. These large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

In our area locations which may be affected with heavy rainfall include Lismore, Grafton and Tenterfield.

Locations which may be affected by damaging winds include the coastal parts of Sydney, The Entrance, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Yamba.

Doon Doon (Mccabes Road) in the Northern Rivers district has recorded 119 mm in the three hours from 1:50am to 4:40am Thursday.

Several other rain guages in this district have recorded in excess of 90mm in this three hour period.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 am AEDT Thursday.