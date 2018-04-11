$10,000 worth of rare bikes stolen

STOLEN BIKE: Lismore bike shop Just Ride Cycles is asking residents to contact police if they see this rare mountain bike worth $6000, which was stolen earlier this week, being ridden around town.

STOLEN BIKE: Lismore bike shop Just Ride Cycles is asking residents to contact police if they see this rare mountain bike worth $6000, which was stolen earlier this week, being ridden around town. Supplied

IF YOU see a grey mountain bike with bright blue tyres or a bright red Cannondale Jekyll mountain bike being ridden around Lismore, please contact police.

This was the plea of a bicycle shop owner who was devastated after thieves broke in and stole three limited edition mountain bikes from his Wyrallah Rd shop.

Just Ride Cycles proprietor Jason Sipple, who runs the business with his wife Rachel, said they were shocked about the robbery which saw on bike worth $6000 stolen.

Mr Sipple who founded the business six years ago said he leaned of the break-in when a nearby cafe owner contacted him early on Tuesday morning.

'We think the robbery happened between 5.15pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday," he said.

"They broke two doors, one to the back of the store and one to the real estate agent next door which backs on to our shop, they were determined to get in."

Mr Sipple said the stolen bikes comprise a 2018 Cannondale Jekyll Mountain Bike $6000 which he describes as "a bright fire engine red."

"They also took a 2018 GT Labomba bike worth $1700 which is grey with bright blue types," he said.

"The third bike is a limited edition second-hand Peugot mountain bike worth $2200."

It was a blow to the pair who founded Just Ride Cycles six years ago.

"We have contacted police and insurance and then hopefully the bikes will be recovered," he said.

"Meanwhile, we will keep on going."

However, Mr Sipple has hopes of their recovery after he heard the Peugeot was seen on Tuesday afternoon near the Cemetery on Military Rd, East Lismore.

Stolen Bikes Australia director Brad Kellas said there has been an increase in bike shop thefts.

He said the Australian Bike Vault which lists stolen bikes was formed in 2015 by cyclists and former police officers.

"This theft appears to be opportunistic," he said.

"I encouraged everyone to check the website at www.bikevault.com.au."

If you see these bikes please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

The police reference is E67149322 #LismoreCrime