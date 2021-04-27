Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 10th Mullum Music Festival and Brunswick Valley Landcare Mothers Day Tree Planting will be held on Sunday, May 9.
The 10th Mullum Music Festival and Brunswick Valley Landcare Mothers Day Tree Planting will be held on Sunday, May 9.
Environment

1000 trees to be planted, live music at Mother’s Day event

Liana Boss
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you have a green thumb and you love to celebrate mothers in a meaningful way, this event is one for you.

The 10th Mullum Music Festival and Brunswick Valley Landcare Mother‘s Day Tree Planting will be held on Sunday, May 9.

The planting will be held at a property on Dingo Lane in Myocum from 9am to 1pm.

“We’ll be planting another 1000 trees, so join us from 9am to celebrate all mums with live music by Smokey Fields, Mykaela Jay, and James Kent, and food, refreshments and info stalls by Brunswick Valley Landcare and supporters,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Wear gumboots, hat, sunscreen, drinking water, gloves. BYO coffee cup.”

The event is COVID-safe so you must register to attend; visit mothersdayplanting2021.eventbrite.com.auto take part.

The event is supported by the federal government through its Community Environment Program.

Originally published as 1000 trees to be planted, live music at Mother’s Day event

brunswick valley landcare byron shire mullum music festival northern rivers environment tree planting
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Radio silence’: Will Bluesfest get a rescue package?

        Premium Content ‘Radio silence’: Will Bluesfest get a rescue package?

        News “Millions of dollars were invested in the event which provided thousands of jobs”.

        Major projects at Ballina, Lennox Head face months of delays

        Premium Content Major projects at Ballina, Lennox Head face months of delays

        News The council could not give a timeframe on when works would be able to proceed.

        Charity supporting homeless now taking crypto donations

        Premium Content Charity supporting homeless now taking crypto donations

        News The Northern Rivers based charity has doubled its capacity since the pandemic and...

        Spectacular result in Swans vs Lions match

        Premium Content Spectacular result in Swans vs Lions match

        News In a cracking season opener, Lismore clashed with Casino for their first game each...