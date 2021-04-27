1000 trees to be planted, live music at Mother’s Day event

The 10th Mullum Music Festival and Brunswick Valley Landcare Mothers Day Tree Planting will be held on Sunday, May 9.

If you have a green thumb and you love to celebrate mothers in a meaningful way, this event is one for you.

The planting will be held at a property on Dingo Lane in Myocum from 9am to 1pm.

“We’ll be planting another 1000 trees, so join us from 9am to celebrate all mums with live music by Smokey Fields, Mykaela Jay, and James Kent, and food, refreshments and info stalls by Brunswick Valley Landcare and supporters,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Wear gumboots, hat, sunscreen, drinking water, gloves. BYO coffee cup.”

The event is COVID-safe so you must register to attend; visit mothersdayplanting2021.eventbrite.com.auto take part.

The event is supported by the federal government through its Community Environment Program.

