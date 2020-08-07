Menu
Police have fined a woman $1000 for failing to self isolate.
News

$1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

Aisling Brennan
7th Aug 2020 11:55 AM
A WOMAN who claimed she would be self-isolating at a Nimbin address when she crossed the Victorian border has been fined $1000 by NSW Police.

The 31-year-old woman was stopped at a border checkpoint in Albury on August 1 and presented a permit allowing her entry to NSW, under the provision that she was to self isolate for 14 days at a Nimbin address.

Subsequent checks conducted by police revealed the woman was not staying at the address, and following inquiries, officers found her yesterday in a vehicle at Nabiac.

She was issued with a $1000 PIN for not complying with a noticed direction and instructed to return to Victoria.

