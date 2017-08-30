News

1000 coffees for those in need

IN SUSPENSE: Coffee BOX manager Alice Lebrvre and program coordinator Shanti Des Fours.
BYRON Bay's not-for-profit coffee shop, The Coffee BOX, has just handed out its 1000th suspended coffee.

When coffee lovers visit the The Coffee BOX they not only pay for their own coffee but they can pay for an extra coffee or two for those in the community needing a helping hand and a hot drink.

"Suspended coffees are a great way to show people in need that we, as a community, care about them,” program coordinator Shanti Des Fours said.

"It might seem like a small thing but these kind gestures regularly brighten the day of people doing it tough around Byron Bay.”

Cafe manager Alice Lebrvre said she was amazed at the amount of support the initiative had received.

"The level of support for the suspended coffee program and for The Coffee BOX project itself has been absolutely incredible,” she said.

The Coffee BOX was launched in early 2016 as a social enterprise coffee shop that trains and supports local women to move out of disadvantage via work experience and connection.

"Women are an extremely vulnerable group in Byron, due mainly to increasing employment difficulties and high housing affordability stress,” community worker Celeste Harris said.

All funds raised go back into funding the Byron Community Centre's services and Coffee BOX training program.

The Coffee BOX is located next door to the community centre at 69 Jonson St.

Topics:  byron bay byron community centre suspended coffee the coffee box

Byron Shire News

