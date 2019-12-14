Menu
Travel

100 flights cancelled as Jetstar pilots strike

by Candace Sutton
14th Dec 2019 10:57 AM

 

Around 100 flights have been cancelled affecting thousands of passengers this weekend as Jetstar pilots walk off the job on a two-day strike.

Less than two weeks before the busy Christmas period, Jetstar pilots are staging the strike for four hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

Jetstar workers are planning another strike next week, on Thursday December 19, just six days before Christmas.

The disruption comes after the budget airline refused demands for annual pay increases, minimum job hours and safety improvements.

Jetstar staff were requesting more rest breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and 30 hour working weeks.

The strike, supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots, follows a walk-off by ground crew on Friday at airports around the country.

Passengers at Jetstar’s self check-in area at Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday as the pilot’s strike affected flights around the country. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams.
Passengers at Jetstar’s self check-in area at Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday as the pilot’s strike affected flights around the country. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams.

Around 250 Jetstar ground staff and baggage handlers stopped work on Friday during peak departure and arrival periods in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide.

Strikers carried placards with the airline's logo and messages including "Jetstar You're Below the Belt", "I'll Fly when it's Fair" and "Jetstar, Safety is no joke".

The Transport Workers Union said it was not its striking members intention to delay passengers but negotiations had broken down because Jetstar "would not listen" to safety concerns and fair pay arguments.

However, one disgruntled member of the public took to Twitter to describe the strike as "blackmail of the travelling public to get what they want".

Jetstar released its full list of cancelled flights this weekend.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Queues of passengers after their flights were cancelled at Brisbane airport on Friday. Picture: John Gass.
Queues of passengers after their flights were cancelled at Brisbane airport on Friday. Picture: John Gass.

