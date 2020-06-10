Loss of 'incredible' mate leads to epic surfing challenge

Local surfer Zac Wightman is doing a 100 day surf challenge with two mates.

Local surfer Zac Wightman is doing a 100 day surf challenge with two mates.

IMAGINE getting up every day and trying to catch a minimum of three waves for 100 days no matter what the weather is, or how much surf rash you have.

This is the challenge that three local surfers have set out before them to honour a best mate who passed away this year.

Zak Condon, Jake Snellgrove, and Zac Wightman have bravely taken on the challenge of surfing beaches between Byron Bay and Ballina for a 100 days.

"It was actually at our best mate's funeral where we decided to do a 100 day surf challenge in honour of him," Zac Wightman said.

"Dan was just an incredible guy and we wanted to do something to recognise that," he said.

"I had also just been stood down because of the whole covid-19 thing, it was winter and the waves were good and it seemed like it was lining up to be the perfect way of doing something every day to remember him."

Zac said it had been a much harder journey to day 65 than anticipated, with the three surfers now racing the winter sun as it sets earlier and earlier.

Local surfer Zac Wightman is doing a 100 day surf challenge with two mates.

"It really depends on the waves," he said.

"If the waves are fun it is easy.

"If the waves are horrendous like stormy and terrible it just makes it really hard.

"It's good because you get to go out there and exercise. It's a reason to go surfing.

"Nothing there is physically stopping us now, but the only thing is coming into winter the days are short.

"It seems easy on paper, but sometimes it is not. It creeps up on you."

Zac said that their fitness had increased especially on big swell days where they could be in the ocean for as long as 6 hours.

"There have been a few days where it has been knee-high to a grasshopper so I have just been taking out a soft board and those are the days you wouldn't normally surf but it has been fun."

MORE STORIES>>> 'It was the most awful day of my life'

Family's tribute to 'all-round legend' shark attack victim

Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

Shark hero's trauma: 'She wanted a piece of someone'