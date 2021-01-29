10 of the best: Stone and Wood notch impressive milestone

Stone & Wood Managing Director Nick Boots praised the team at Stone and Wood for their GABS Hottest 100 result.

It was a case of 10 of the best for Stone and Wood which notched their 10th consecutive podium place on the GABS Hottest 100 podium.

While Triple J's Hottest 100 is known across the country, the lesser known GABS Hottest 100 has been running for over a decade to crown the best craft beer in Australia.

Stone and Wood's beloved Pacific Ale secured number two in the Hottest 100, down from their number one position the previous year, narrowly beaten out by Bentspoke's Crankshaft.

Stone and Wood general manager Nick Boots said they were ecstatic with the result after the industry faced a tough year.

"Since making its debut on the GABS podium back in 2010, we are so proud to have secured a podium finish every year for the past 10 years. The results are made all the more special to share the podium with some true icons in the craft beer industry," he said.

Mr Boots said that Stone and Wood would be looking to expand its community programs as well as drop some new releases in 2021.

"After a tough year for all, we're looking forward to connecting with our local Northern Rivers community and crew, through our tasting room in the Arts & Industrial estate, to our upcoming inGrained Foundation grants round, and of course releasing some of our best beers yet," he said.