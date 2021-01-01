10 of the best fielders in the Coastal League

Find out who has been taking them in the outfield and behind the stumps in the FNCC Coastal League.

Find out who has been taking them in the outfield and behind the stumps in the FNCC Coastal League.

They say catches win matches and as we approach new year, it is time to look at who has been taking their chances in the field in the FNCC Coastal League.

Matthew Sutton - Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Matthew Sutton has been exceptional behind the wickets for Terranora this season.

Sutton leads the league as the wicketkeeper in form with seven catches behind the wicket (eight total) and six stumpings.

Add in a few handy starts with the bat, it's been a terrific 2020 for Sutton.

Dale Fielder - Thirstiers Cricket Club

Aptly named, Dale Fielder has been another standout wicketkeeper in the Coastal League so far.

With seven catches, including four against Murwillumbah, Fielder has a safe pair of hands. Fielder has also notched a century with the bat this year.

Chris Humphreys - Thirstiers Cricket Club

Another Thirstiers Cricket Club player in this list, Humphreys has put together an immaculate year.

A reliable fielder, Humphreys has taken eight catches so far to go with 272 runs and 14 wickets.

An all-rounder in the truest sense of the word.

Nathan Gillett - Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Nathan Gillett has been a star with the ball and in the field for Terranora this season.

With four catches in the outfield to go with a league leading 21 wickets this season, Gillett is putting together a fine season.

Callum Pritchard - Cudgen Cricket Club

Callum Pritchard has been pulling double duties between Under-16s and Coastal League games for Cudgen this season to good effect.

With the gloves, Pritchard has claimed three wickets and two stumpings to go with a couple of impressive middle-order cameos with the bat.

David Parkes - Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

David Parkes is another who has shown he can do it with the ball and in the field.

Parkes has claimed five catches so far and with his haul of 10 wickets at 20, he's a key player for Terranora.

Jatinder Singh - Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Jatinder Singh has become a tidy all-rounder for Terranora this season, making contributions with bat, ball and in the fielder.

His four catches gets him a spot in this list but he's also averaging 52 with the bat and claimed six wickets.

Zach Gilmore - Lennox Head

Zachary Gilmore has been a find for Lennox Head as a wicketkeeper.

He's managed six catches in the Coastal League after also spending time with the U16s and Third Grade.

Aaron Haasart - Pottsville Cricket Club

Aaron Haasart is up there among the best keepers in the Coastal League this year.

He has taken six catches behind the stumps in a tidy effort behind the stumps so far.

Bruce Young - Lennox Head Cricket Club

Bruce Young rounds out the list with four outfield catches to date this season in the Coastal League.

Young has been in good nick with the bat, averaging 60, including a well-made 87 against Terranora in Round 7.