10 of the best bowlers from the FNCC Coastal League

Who has been the best with the ball this season? Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Cricket is well and truly under way on the Far North Coast Cricket competition and as we approach new year, it is time to recognise the bowlers who have done the damage with the ball.

Nathan Gillett – Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

Nathan Gillett leads all comers in the Coastal League with 21 wickets which is streets ahead of his rivals.

Claimed at an average of 10, Gillet’s best performance of 4/31 against Bangalow saw he dismantle the middle order and hamper Bangalow’s attempts of a competitive total.

Gillet is key to Terranora who has taken the most wickets in the league so far.

Toby DeJong – Lennox Head Cricket Club

In second place, Toby DeJong has been the chief destroyer for Lennox Head Cricket Club with 14 wickets at an average of 16.

DeJong’s best performance, and the best figures in the league so far, saw him claim 7/44 against Thirstiers Cricket Club in a dominant showing with the ball.

Michael Smith – Thirstiers Cricket Club

Michael Smith has made his performances count for Thirstiers Cricket Club, having nabbed 14 wickets at an average of 16.21 from six games.

Thirstiers have taken the second most wickets in the league and Smith is one of the main factors behind that effort.

Chris Humphreys – Thirstiers Cricket Club

Chris Humphreys has done it with bat and ball this year for Thirstiers, with his 14 wickets very handy from a middle order batsman.

Humphreys has bagged one five wicket haul for the season, taking 5/49 against Terranora in the round 1.

Dylan Lucas – Terranora Lakes Cricket Club

The second Terranora player to feature inside the top 10, Dylan Lucas has been economical and damaging with the ball.

Claiming 12 wickets at an average of 13 with an economy rate of 3.67 is easily the best economy of the top five bowlers in the league.

Nathan Wilson – Pottsville Cricket Club

Laying claim to the best average in the Coastal League is Nathan Wilson with 11 wickets at an average of 8.

In round 7, Wilson took four important wickets against Alstonville while conceding only four runs from his five overs.

Terry Wilson – Cudgen Cricket Club

Terry Wilson may have only played four games to this point of the league but he has made it count with 11 wickets at an average of 10.

His best figures came against Ballina Bears in round 8 with 4/19 in a spell of good form where he claimed at least three wickets between rounds 7 and 9.

Jamie Wilson – Cudgen Cricket Club

Another part of second place Cudgen’s attack and another Wilson, Jamie Wilson has had a solid year to date.

Claiming 11 wickets at an average of 11 with an economy of just under 4 is more than respectable.

His best figures of 4/37 came against Lennox Head while he has also been handy with the bat.

Daniel Thomas – Pottsville Cricket Club

Pottsville find themselves midtable heading into the new year but Daniel Thomas is firmly in the best bowlers for the league to date.

Thomas’ 11 wickets at 14 is solid, while his 3/9 against Alstonville was a measly as it was damaging.

Hayden Wilson – Cudgen Cricket Club

Another representative from Cudgen Cricket Club inside the top 10 is Hayden Wilson. Despite modest best bowling figures of 2/14, Wilson has been a regular presence in the wickets column with 10 for the season so far.