DAY 4: Cooloola fire battle continues

UPDATE Tuesday 8.30am:

THE bush fire that has been ferociously burning in Cooloola since Saturday has been contained, the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning.

As of 8.30am this morning the fire, that is burning in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road, the Western Break and Teewah Beach in Great Sandy national Park, is contained but still at an advice warning level.

"While it is currently contained, it could change quickly," a QFES spokeswoman said. "We still want people to be informed.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes." Multiple firefighting crews worked overnight backburning to strengthen containment lines and to put in new ones.

Three crews are currently at the fire, alongside Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers.

Smoke is impacting surrounding areas including Rainbow Beach Road, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and other authorities.

UPDATE Tuesday 7am:

THE same fire warning remains in place for a bushfire in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park that yesterday was burning in the direction of Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.



The fire, that broke out on Saturday, is burning in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road, the Western Break and Teewah Beach and is travelling north towards Rainbow Beach Road and Cooloola Way.



At least one crew is on the scene this morning, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said, with another enroute.



"Firefighters are currently backburning to strengthen existing containment lines and to put in new containment lines," the spokeswoman said.



QFES could not confirm how many crews would return to battle the blaze today but said weather conditions would play a large part in getting the fire under control.



Surrounding campgrounds and walking tracks in the national park remain closed, that includes Freshwater, the Cooloola Great Walk (south of Freshwater Lake), all walkers camps, Eastern Firebreak, Western Firebreak, and the Teewah Beach Camping Area north of Kings Bore (T1-T5).





Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach residents are warned the fire could move quickly and to be ready to take necessary precautions if it does.



Smoke is currently affecting Rainbow Beach Road and Poverty Point Road, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. More information as it comes to hand.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:



• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.



• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.



• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes. • Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.



• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by. • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.



• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.



• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.



• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.



• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. • Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

UPDATE Monday 3pm:

FACEBOOK page Pomona and District Weather Warnings has said 29 "QFS appliances" are heading towards Rainbow Beach to assist with the bushfire burning in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park.

This report has not been confirmed.

According to the QFES there are currently 10 crews onsite and another nine enroute to the fire which has been burning since early Saturday morning.

Images of the bushfire currently burning in the Great Sandy National Park near Teewah Camp Ground. Contributed

UPDATE Monday 12.30pm:

A QUICK-MOVING bushfire burning in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park has changed direction and is now moving towards Rainbow Beach Rd and Cooloola Way.

Currently as at 12.30pm, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road, the Western Break and Teewah Beach.

The fire has the potential to move quickly and residents in Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach should be ready to take necessary precautions as the situation could change quickly, Queensland Fire and Rescue warned.

The fire is not currently contained.

Waterbombing aircraft are working the area to assist crews in controlling the fire.

More information as it comes to hand.

UPDATE 12 NOON Monday:

CHANGING wind conditions and a potential, storm could push a fire burning in the Cooloola forest towards Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach, Queensland Fire Emergency Rescue have said.



Currently burning south of Freshwater in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road, the Western Break and Teewah Beach, the uncontained fire is travelling south but could switch north towards Rainbow Beach Road and Cooloola Way, the QFES warns.



"The fire has the potential to move quickly and residents in Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach should be ready to take necessary precautions as the situation could change quickly," QFES reported.



"The fire is not currently contained. "Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities.



"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side. Luke Callander

UPDATE Monday 7am:

THE fire burning in Cooloola National Park last night broke containment lines, triggering a warning from the Queensland Fire and Rescue for campers or national park users to keep an eye on the situation.

Up to 20 fire crews were battling the blaze at various times that continues to burn in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road, the Western Break and Teewah Beach.

Campers are told to keep away form areas in Cooloola near the bushfire. Michelle Widdicombe

LOOK HERE: Camper's terrifying Cooloola blaze photos

Campgrounds in the surrounding areas are closed until declared safe.

This includes the Cooloola Great Walk (south of Freshwater Lake), all walkers camps, Eastern Firebreak, Western Firebreak, and the Teewah Beach Camping Area north of Kings Bore (T1-T5)



Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities.

Smoke billows from the Cooloola bushfire as seen looking south from Rainbow Beach Rd on the weekend. Arthur Gorrie



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it. • If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions. • Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Meanwhile to the north, fire crews are into their fifth day battling Tinnanbar's bushfire as they continue to monitor the scene.

The fire continued to burn across the weekend on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Rd. Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed the fire was now contained and posing no threat to property.

A fire at Kilkivan was posing no more threat, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Fire crews were expected back on the scene of a bush fire at Boobyjan today that four crews were battling yesterday.

UPDATE: Sunday December 2, 6pm:

A FIRE incident has been reported at Anderleigh Rd, Anderleigh. There are not currently any crews on scene because the fire has been assessed as having a low risk. Residents in the immediate area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and if they feel their property at risk should phone 000 immediately.

There are now eight crews on the scene at Tinnanbar, where the fire has again been contained. Four crews are onsite at Booubyjan and all six crews are on the scene at Cooloola working to ensure the blaze near the Freshwater camping area remains within managable limits. Kilkivan is also still smouldering, but contained.

EARLIER, Sunday December 2, 4.30pm: TEN Fire crews are on the scene at Tinnanbar where the fire has jumped containment lines, a QFES spokesman has confirmed. No properties are under threat at this time, but crews are working hard to ensure the blaze is contained as soon as possible.

At Cooloola, more units have been requested to ensure the fire does not spread further.

"They are making the containment lines wider," the spokesman said.

There has been no change to the fire at Kilkivan and a fire at Booubyjan which has been burning since last Sunday, is being closely monitored by five crews to ensure it remains contained.

The QFES spokesman advised residents to heed all QFES warnings in those areas and to report any new fires to 000 immediately

A total fire ban remains in place for the Gympie region.

Fire truck. September 12, 2014. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone

EARLIER - Sunday December 2, 11.30am:

THREE fires in the Gympie region continue to keep fire crews on edge as the hot blustery weather conditions do nothing to alleviate the situation.

Four crews remain on the scene of the Tuan Forest bushfire near Tinnanbar where the fire continues to burn on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Rd. Crews say the fire is contained and poses no threat to property at this time but remain on scene to monitor it as of 10.34am. Smoke is affecting the immediate area.

A fire at Running Creek in Kilkivan is being monitored and as of 9.42am this morning was still within containment lines. Smoke is affecting this area.

A crew is on the scene of a fire near Rainbow Beach which has flared up again at 10.50am. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring the bushfire burning near the Freshwater campground, in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road and the Western Break. This fire is burning within containment lines. Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities. Smoke may affect Cooloola, Rainbow Beach and surrounds.

Residents in the region are asked to close windows and doors where possible and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists across the region are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.