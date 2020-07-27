$1 lollies that put people to sleep

A woman has created a lolly that helps people sleep after suffering with a debilitating health condition that left her extremely tired.

Linda Ye, from New Zealand, was diagnosed with lupus at age 24, an auto-immune disease that causes your body to attack its own tissues and organs.

The condition affects sufferers differently, but for Auckland-based Linda it left her struggling to get out of bed and reliant on pain killers.

Determined to improve her symptoms, Linda added supplements to her diet that aided sleep, boosted digestion and helped balance her gut through the advice of doctors.

She quickly noticed a huge improvement in her health, but identified an entirely different problem of managing her supplements with her busy life.

Before the pandemic, the 28-year-old said her packed schedule included late nights at work and constant travel.

"I didn't want to let my busy schedule affect my health, however, I found myself having to lug around large bottles of vitamins in my handbag and luggage," she told news.com.au.

"And on top of it, I didn't look forward to taking them, which often led to forgetting them entirely."

Linda Ye, from Auckland, New Zealand, created a range of vitamin gummies after battling an auto-immune disease that affected her sleep. Picture: Supplied

Hoping to find something that tasted better and was easier to carry, Linda looked into supplemented gummies but found there weren't any available that met her needs.

"I thought there must be something on the market that gives me the best of both worlds, but unfortunately, there wasn't," she said.

"I couldn't find any [gummies] that contained appropriate levels of active ingredients that actually make a difference, so they were merely just glorified candy."

It was this struggle that led the law graduate to launch BetterBare in May, a range of teddy-shaped lollies packed with vitamins.

There are four scientifically backed products on the brand's line-up, including a sleep aid, a "beauty" boost to help hair, skin and nails and a prebiotic and probiotic blend to assist gut health that were formed with a team of nutritionists and naturopaths.

BetterBare launched in May in Australia with its sleep aid quickly becoming its most popular product. Picture: Supplied

"Taking supplements shouldn't feel like a chore. Doing something good for yourself should be fun, easy, tasty - something that you actually look forward to," she said.

Since launching, SleepyBare has become the brand's bestseller, with customers raving about the deep slumber it provides.

Poor sleep affects almost half of Australians according to the Sleep Health Foundation, which helps explain the positive response to the product.

It's sleep-inducing formula contains tart cherry extract, Manuka honey, lemon balm extract, vitamin B6 and magnesium to help support the body's sleep cycle.

Studies have shown tart cherry has a positive effect in the treatment for insomnia as it is naturally rich in melatonin - a hormone that helps you fall asleep, while magnesium is widely known for its ability to help improve sleep quality.

The gummies don't contain any added artificial melatonin as that is only available through prescription in Australia.

Aussie customers have been raving about the $60 product, with some saying they now ‘can’t go without it’. Picture: Supplied

On social media, shoppers have posted rave reviews of the sleep lollies, which retail for $59.99 a tub. According to the instructions you need to take two to get the benefits, with each lolly costing $1 each.

"These products have helped me so much. So much easier than swallowing a pill, and am totally getting my friends to try them," one wrote on Instagram.

"I feel like I got results almost instantly. And I love the flavour," another said.

"I can honestly see a difference, I have deeper sleep, don't wake up at night as much as I used to," someone else added.

For Linda, the feedback has been amazing but not surprising, as she said she knew how effective all the gummies in her range were.

"I've also overcome such feelings of low energy and fatigue myself due to my auto-immune disorder, the more people I can help to do the same the better," she said.

FIVE TIPS FOR BETTER SLEEP

Australian nutritionist Liv Kaplan has shared five handy tips to help set yourself up for a good night's kip.

Nutritionist Liv Kaplan shares her tips for getting a better sleep. Picture: Instagram / Liv Kaplan

DITCH YOUR AFTERNOON COFFEE

Although a 3pm coffee seems like a great idea at the time, for most people that caffeine hit is still hanging around in your system 8 hours later when you are trying wind down.

Try swapping it for a green tea instead. It has a small amount of caffeine (less than coffee) to give you that little boost, but it has the added benefit of L-theanine which promotes relaxation.

ENJOY CARBOHYDRATES FOR DINNER

Eating good quality carbohydrates at night may support the production of the necessary hormone serotonin to send us into a peaceful slumber.

Before you run for the hot chips, quality is important here. Choose home-cooked potatoes or sweet potatoes so you can enjoy spuds without the deep-fryer and vegetable oils.

SWAP YOUR NIGHTLY GLASS OF RED WINE

Unfortunately, while alcohol is a sedative, it negatively affects the quality of our sleep. One of our my favourite swaps is to enjoy a glass of sparkling water with a squeeze of lime and a splash of tart cherry juice which contains melatonin - a hormone required for sleep.

LOAD UP ON MAGNESIUM

The wonder mineral. It promotes relaxation which is great news for tonight's sleep. So enjoy cacao, kale, salmon, nuts and seeds for a dose of dietary magnesium. And consider a supplement to boost your intake.

ENJOY DIETARY SOURCES OF MELATONIN.

Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Our bodies naturally produce it but it can also be taken in supplement form and is naturally present in some foods, notably tart cherry and pistachios. For those that struggle with falling asleep, consuming melatonin through diet or supplementation can help greatly.

