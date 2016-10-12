News

VIDEO: Shark attack victim leaves Ballina Hospital

12th Oct 2016 1:32 PM

UPDATE 2.45pm: NEWS.com are reporting a witness account of the shark incident this morning, when he saw the victim launched in the air.

The website reports surfboard shaper Scott Crump saying: "He screamed loudly and I knew something was really wrong, then his friends were calling out to everyone to paddle in."

 

UPDATE 2.30pm: POLICE media have said inquiries are continuing after a man was bitten while surfing at Ballina today.

About 11.30am, police were called to the hospital where a 25-year-old man presented with a small wound to his right lower leg.


He has told police that he had been surfing with friends for around two hours when he felt something bump his board before he fell into the water at Sharpes Beach.


The injured man made his way to hospital and was taken to Ballina Hospital by friends.


Police are working with authorities to determine what species might have bitten the man.


At this time, all beaches in the Ballina Shire have been closed for 24 hours.

 

UPDATE 2.10pm: SURF Life Saving NSW are reporting a man was surfing in a group at Sharpes beach when he was bumped by a shark shortly before midday.

Sharpes Beach was the scene of a shark attack today and has been closed while police investigate. Marc Stapelberg

He was able to transport himself to hospital for further treatment.

As a result of the incident, Lifeguards, Police, and Council have closed all beaches across the area.

Warnings signs have been erected and Lifeguards will remain on-scene to alert beachgoers. People are encouraged to avoid Sharpes Beach.

Lifeguard assets including a Jet Ski from nearby Lennox Head are currently conducting a sweep of the area.

The species of the shark involved is not known and the matter has been referred to the NSW Department of Primary Industries for further investigation.

A decision on when to reopen the beaches will be made tomorrow in consultation with all stakeholders.

UPDATE 1.45pm: Ballina Shire Council wishes to advise that all beaches in Ballina Shire are closed for 24-hours following a shark encounter today Wednesday 12 October at Sharpes Beach Skennars Head.

Beach closure signage will be placed at all Ballina Shire beaches.  The community are reminded that the closures are enforceable and extend from Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head to South Ballina Beach, South Ballina.
 

UPDATE 1.30PM: A SURFBOARD rider presented himself to Ballina hospital with a single puncture wound to the leg.

There was significant damage done to the board.

A North Coast Area Health spokesman said they were minor injuries with one or two stitches and won't be admitted to hospital.

Police have shut down the beach while they investigate the incident.

INITIAL: EARLY reports of a shark attack happening at Sharpe's Beach, Skennar's Head are filtering in.

The victim seems to be okay, according to these reports.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is waiting to hear more.

More information as it comes to hand.

