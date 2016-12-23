Write on Screenworks

EIGHT regional filmmakers are one step closer to realising their big screen dreams by getting selected to participate in Screenworks' Career Pathways Program.

The program is a three-fold program designed to support regional early-career screenwriters, directors and producers.

Mullumbimby based author Laura Bloom will visit Every Cloud Productions in Melbourne, Coffs Harbour based filmmaker Simon Portus is going to the Sydney office of Matchbox Pictures, Byron Based filmmaker Darius Devas will go to Jungle in Sydney and Grafton based filmmaker Sammy Lovejoy will go to Essential Media and Entertainment in Sydney.

This is the third year that Screenworks has run the Inside the Writers Room program.

Four early career directors have also been selected to participate in Screenworks' Director Pathways Program with each of them identified opportunities they want to pursue to quickly advance their careers.

Film makers selected are Byron Bay' Hattie Dalton, Brunswick Heads' based Juliet Lamont and Bangalow based directing duo Poppy Walker and Sophie Hexter.

For more information on the Screenworks programs and opportunities visit www.screenworks.com.au